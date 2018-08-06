Watch: European Championships 2018 - Asher-Smith, Kenny & Peaty in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

GB's ones to watch

12:58 - Cycling: Women's madison final

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny goes for her third gold medal of these European Championships, having already won the team pursuit and elimination race. She teams up with Katie Archibald, who is herself chasing a fourth medal in Glasgow. Scot Archibald was crowned world champion in this event in March with Emily Nelson.

16:50 - Swimming: Men's 50m butterfly

Britain's world champion Ben Proud takes on the new world record holder, Ukraine's Andriy Govorov, in what should be a thrilling race.

20:30 - Athletics: Women's 100m final

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is attempting the 100m-200m double in Berlin in an eye-catching year during which she has lowered her British record in the shorter sprint. Asher-Smith is the European champion over 200m and both events in Germany are expected to be a fascinating battle with two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

20:50 - Athletics: Men's 100m final

If Asher-Smith delivers 20 minutes earlier, Britain could well be celebrating a sprint double. GB's Zharnel Hughes is the joint-fastest man in Europe this year, along with France's Jimmy Vicaut. Two-time British champion Reece Prescod reached the World Championships final in London last summer and said earlier this year that "British sprinting is as good as any in the world right now". Now is the time to prove it.

Network coverage: 08:30-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-18:00, BBC One; 18:00-20:00, BBC Two; 20:00-21:00, BBC One

Radio coverage: 16:15-18:00, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 19:00-22:30, Athletics, BBC Radio 5 live

Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 16:30-21:00, mountain biking, diving and synchronised swimming, BBC Red Button & 07:35-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online. 16:15-18;00, Live swimming coverage, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra