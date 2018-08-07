Watch: European Championships 2018 - Peaty, Hudson-Smith & Willmott in action

Gold medals: 18 in swimming, cycling,
Gold medals: 18 in swimming, cycling, diving and athletics.
GB's to watch
16:48 BST - Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke - Can Adam Peaty bounce back from his first defeat in four years in the 50m breaststroke at April's Commonwealth Games?
17:39 - Swimming: Women's 200m individual medley - Britain's Rio 2016 silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor goes head-to-head with three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu, of Hungary.
Network coverage: 08:30-15:15, BBC Two; 15:15-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.
Radio coverage: 16:30-18:20, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 19:00-22:30, Athletics, BBC Radio 5 live.
Further coverage: 08:45-12:30 & 14:30-21:00, cycling, swimming and diving, BBC Red Button & 08:30-21:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online. 16:30-18:20, swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.