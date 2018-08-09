Watch: European Championships 2018
Summary
- 12 gold medals on offer today
- Heptathlon – long jump featuring Katarina Johnson-Thompson (09:50 BST)
- Women’s 1500m first round featuring Laura Muir (11:00 BST)
- Men’s synchro 3m springboard final featuring Jack Laugher and Chris Mears (13:30 BST)
- Men's triathlon featuring Alistair Brownlee and Marc Austin (16:00 BST)
- Heptathlon 800m (final event) featuring Katarina Johnson-Thompson (19:20 BST)
- Women’s 400m hurdles final featuring Eilidh Doyle, Meghan Beesley (19:50 BST)
- All times are approximate
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage
Gold medals:12 in diving, triathlon and athletics.
13.30 BST - Diving: Men's synchro 3m springboard
Jack Laugher and Chris Mears are the reigning Olympic champions and successfully defended their Commonwealth title earlier this year. Now they're looking to regain the European title they won in 2016.
19.20 - Athletics: Women's heptathlon, 800m (final event)
For Katarina Johnson-Thompson, victory in Berlin would make 2018 a triple celebration after world indoor gold in March and the Commonwealth title in Australia in April. But after winning Olympic gold in 2016 and the world title last year, Belgium's Nafi Thiam needs European glory in Germany to complete the outdoor major championship set. Who will be celebrating a hat-trick in Berlin?
20:35 - Athletics: Men's 110m hurdles
Britain's Andrew Pozzi will attempt to add the outdoor European title to the world indoor crown he won in Birmingham in March. He'll have his work cut out, however, given the form of two-time European champion Sergey Shubenkov,who will be one of 30 Russian athletes taking part as neutrals, with the country still banned from competing in the sport as a team.
Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.
Further coverage: 09:15-12:00 & 20:00-21:00, BBC Red Button & 08:05-22:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.