Rooney's future, football farewells & Premier League latest

Gossip; 'Rooney is a Premier League great'

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest on Wayne Rooney's future
  2. Dermot O'Leary's farewell letter to Arsene Wenger
  3. West Brom, Everton, Spurs & Chelsea news conferences
  4. Get involved: Tell us your football goodbyes
  5. Text 81111; tweet #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

They essentially cuddled a bit

.
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

It got a bit tasty

.
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Argey bargey

West Ham 0-0 Manchester United

The Hammers and Man United ground out a pretty dour draw last night, notable chiefly for this.

Paul Pogba tackles Mark Noble
Getty Images
Paul Pogba and Mark Noble kept sniping at eachother and it culminated in Pogba catching the Hammers captain in retaliation for his late tackle

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What am I on about with the Pogba gag? Wait, you haven't seen it?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good Morning

Here we are then.

Top of the morning to you - there's plenty going on today.

Premier Leagues press conferences coming at us with the intensity of a Paul Pogba/Mark Noble cuddle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top