Rooney's future, football farewells & Premier League latest
Summary
- Latest on Wayne Rooney's future
- Dermot O'Leary's farewell letter to Arsene Wenger
- West Brom, Everton, Spurs & Chelsea news conferences
- Get involved: Tell us your football goodbyes
- Text 81111; tweet #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
They essentially cuddled a bit
It got a bit tasty
Argey bargey
West Ham 0-0 Manchester United
The Hammers and Man United ground out a pretty dour draw last night, notable chiefly for this.
What am I on about with the Pogba gag? Wait, you haven't seen it?
Good Morning
Here we are then.
Top of the morning to you - there's plenty going on today.
Premier Leagues press conferences coming at us with the intensity of a Paul Pogba/Mark Noble cuddle.