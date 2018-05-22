Arsenal close to Emery deal & Zidane on Champions League final

What next for Arteta after he missed out on Gunners job?
Real Madrid news conference (09:15 BST)
By Greg O'Keeffe
Speaking of the Champions League...
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will be doing his bit before the cameras and assorted media at 9:15am this morning.
We'll keep you updates as he reflects on Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.
United's Under-18 team won the Premier League northern title this season but, with two of their main players, Jimmy Garner and Ethan Laird, on international duty with England, they lost the national title to Chelsea.
Big chance for McKenna
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drafted the
club's highly-rated Under-18 coach Kieran McKenna onto his first-team staff.
Mourinho said he would be reshaping the structure of his
backroom team following the exit of long-time assistant Rui Faria.
The United manager said he would not be naming an
assistant but felt Michael Carrick, who has now retired from playing, was
capable of eventually doing the job.
McKenna has impressed staff at United since he came north
from Tottenham in 2016.
It looks like the Chilean will be joined at the London Stadium by
assistant Ruben Cousillas.
West Ham had looked into hiring Rafael
Benitez but according to Simon they quickly concluded it was a non-starter.
Pellegrini, has
agreed to take a pay cut but it is anticipated he will still become the highest paid
manager in West Ham's history!
Let's start with this breaking news
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manuel Pellegrini will be confirmed as West Ham's new
manager later today.
The former Manchester City boss flew in for talks after
leaving his job with Hebei China Fortune over the weekend.
Final negotiations were concluded late last night,
allowing Pellegrini to return to the Premier League as replacement for David
Moyes, who was released at the end of his contract after guiding the Hammers to
a 13th place finish.
Morning
Hello and welcome in.
Plenty going on this morning as new managers, or potential new managers, of Premier League clubs move closer to signing their deals.
And we've got the small matter of Real Madrid's Champions League final press conference coming up.
By Greg O'Keeffe
