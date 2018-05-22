Arsenal close to Emery deal & Zidane on Champions League final

Gossip: Chelsea want Bayern Munich star

Summary

  1. Arsenal close in on Emery as new manager
  2. What next for Arteta after he missed out on Gunners job?
  3. Real Madrid news conference (09:15 BST)
  4. Text 81111 or tweet #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Speaking of the Champions League...

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will be doing his bit before the cameras and assorted media at 9:15am this morning.

We'll keep you updates as he reflects on Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Madrid experience important, but it's not everything - Klopp

United's Under-18 team won the Premier League northern title this season but, with two of their main players, Jimmy Garner and Ethan Laird, on international duty with England, they lost the national title to Chelsea.

Big chance for McKenna

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Kieran McKenna
Getty Images
Opportunity is knocking for Kieran McKenna

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drafted the club's highly-rated Under-18 coach Kieran McKenna onto his first-team staff.

Mourinho said he would be reshaping the structure of his backroom team following the exit of long-time assistant Rui Faria.

The United manager said he would not be naming an assistant but felt Michael Carrick, who has now retired from playing, was capable of eventually doing the job.

McKenna has impressed staff at United since he came north from Tottenham in 2016.

Think I'd be prepared to take a pay-cut which still made me the highest paid Live texter in BBC history.

It looks like the Chilean will be joined at the London Stadium by assistant Ruben Cousillas.

West Ham had looked into hiring Rafael Benitez but according to Simon they quickly concluded it was a non-starter.

Pellegrini, has agreed to take a pay cut but it is anticipated he will still become the highest paid manager in West Ham's history!

Let's start with this breaking news

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Manuel Pellegrini
Getty Images

Manuel Pellegrini will be confirmed as West Ham's new manager later today.

The former Manchester City boss flew in for talks after leaving his job with Hebei China Fortune over the weekend.

Final negotiations were concluded late last night, allowing Pellegrini to return to the Premier League as replacement for David Moyes, who was released at the end of his contract after guiding the Hammers to a 13th place finish.

Morning

Hello and welcome in.

Plenty going on this morning as new managers, or potential new managers, of Premier League clubs move closer to signing their deals.

And we've got the small matter of Real Madrid's Champions League final press conference coming up.

Get the kettle on and follow the updates!

