Arsenal close to Emery deal & Zidane on Champions League final

Getty Images Opportunity is knocking for Kieran McKenna

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drafted the club's highly-rated Under-18 coach Kieran McKenna onto his first-team staff.

Mourinho said he would be reshaping the structure of his backroom team following the exit of long-time assistant Rui Faria.

The United manager said he would not be naming an assistant but felt Michael Carrick, who has now retired from playing, was capable of eventually doing the job.

McKenna has impressed staff at United since he came north from Tottenham in 2016.