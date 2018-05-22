Kane named England captain, plus Pellegrini & Emery reaction

Gossip: Chelsea want Bayern Munich star

That's all for now

Right - that's it for the time being. Thanks for sticking with me.

We've been discussing all the big stories.

Go here for more on Unai Emery and Arsenal.

Here for news of West Ham's new boss.

And here for all the latest on Captain Kane.

Bye!

England training - in pictures

Getty Images
Gareth Southgate watches striker Jamie Vardy being put through his paces.

Getty Images
New captain Harry Kane is all smiles
Getty Images
Dele Alli feels the heat at St George's Park

Huesca who?

Top Euro footy marks if you've heard of Huesca by the way.

They've recently been promoted to La Liga for the first time next season.

Getty Images
Barca's Paco Alcacer competes for the ball with Fernando and Pol Bueso of Huesca during a Copa del Rey round of 32 second match at Camp Nou in 2016

England training update

Ian Dennis

Radio 5 live senior football reporter

Getty Images

Only 15 of England's World Cup squad of 23 were training this morning.

The five players from the FA Cup final have a week off, the Liverpool duo of Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander Arnold are preparing for the Champions League final while Raheem Sterling will link up with the squad later today.

Both John Stones and Kyle Walker were training indoors so Chelsea youngster Mason Mount joined Nathanial Chalobah and Angus Gunn in training with the seniors plus Jake Livermore and James Tarkowski from the standby list.

Others on standby are Adam Lallana who is with Liverpool, Tom Heaton arrives next week while Lewis Cook is in the Toulon squad.

Now he has the small matter of trying to lead Los Blancos to their 13th Champions League win against Liverpool on Saturday.

Blimey.

Not bad eh?!

Ramos - The veteran who is still a fan at heart

Real Madrid v Liverpool - (Sat 17:45 BST)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Getty Images

Sergio Ramos is a bit of a Real Madrid legend isn't he?

After the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real and Bayern Munich the 32-year-old went to celebrate with supporters.

The Grada Fans - the group who occupy the seats behind the South End goal - were still there half an hour after the final whistle and when Ramos heard, he and his team-mates left the dressing room to join them.

Spanish football writer Eduardio Alvarez takes a look at Ramos' importance to Real here.

This is what Fred told SportTV last week...

"Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination,’ he said.

"I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it’s my moment.

"As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options."

Getty Images

Gossip - Manchester United wants Fred

Today's Gossip column contains news that the Red Devils fancy signing Shakhtar's Brazilian player Fred.

Apparently Shakhtar have a €60million (£52.89m) release clause in Fred's last contract, which runs until 2023!

Better get the big cheque book out Jose.

Get Involved - Aluko leaving Chelsea

Michael Robsinson: Players should want to play all the time. This shows a great attitude and desire to be the first name on the team sheet.

BFOL: A true great of the game, not just for women's football but for women in general.

Paul McNichol: Go for it!

Get Involved

FA People's Cup: The winners' 'outstanding' day at Wembley

Would Toffees go back for him?

Getty Images
Arteta made 209 appearances as a player for Everton between 2005 and 2011.

What next for Mikel Arteta?

Meanwhile, what is the next step for Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta after he has reportedly missed out on the Arsenal job.

He's highly-rated but perhaps low on experience of a top job.

Will he continue learning from Pep Guardiola at the Etihad or look for a manager's job elsewhere?

As Phil McNulty points out here - he was linked with former club Everton (who are hunting for a new manager themselves) before Ronald Koeman was appointed in 2016.

Getty Images

Analysis - 'He will have to make his mark instantly'

Ian Wright

Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Radio 5 live

Getty Images

What's going on at Arsenal? Where's Unai Emery come from? I can't get it out of my head.

You'd have thought that by now they would have known exactly what's going on.

Emery has had loads of money to spend at Paris St-Germain and now has to come to Arsenal with £50m with a bunch of players who have been playing in second gear.

His coaching ability will have to get going instantly and he will have to find some gems instantly.

I wouldn't be disgruntled as an Arsenal fan about Unai Emery, I think the fact he's come out of left field when everyone's thinking 'it's going to be Arteta', that's the only problem. If we do see a difference in intensity, drive and consistency everybody will get onside and that's all Arsenal fans want to see.

Emery's career so far

As we wait for Arsenal to update us on their reported decision to replace Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery, here's some info on the former PSG coach.

BBC Sport

Wigan takeover latest

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

The purchase price for Wigan Athletic's sale to the International Entertainment Corporation is £15.8m.

In addition, £6.75m has been committed in capital costs to take the club through to the 'back stop' deadline of 31 January, 2019, which is the latest the deal can go through.

In practice it will take less time than that, although, in all probability, it won't be concluded until after the summer transfer window has closed, which evidently is an issue given the current owners have indicated they do not wish to put more money into the club.

Football remembers

This City Remembers.
This City Remembers.

Manchester City

ManCity

This City Remembers.

One year on, gone but not forgotten. My thoughts are with everyone who’s lives were lost or forever changed. Don’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Marcus Rashford

MarcusRashford

One year on, gone but not forgotten. My thoughts are with everyone who’s lives were lost or forever changed. Don’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Thoughts are with everybody affected by the tragic events at the #ManchesterArena one year ago today. Sending love… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Wayne Rooney

WayneRooney

Thoughts are with everybody affected by the tragic events at the #ManchesterArena one year ago today. Sending love… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

(App users may need to click the links to view this content)

How Mohamed Salah has inspired an Egyptian generation

Liverpool

'I want to be like Mo Salah'

Well - this

Sunderland

Sunderland's new owner Stewart Donald has not ruled out former manager Chris Coleman coming back.

Coleman left the Black Cats in April as Ellis Short put the club up for sale and agreed to clear its debts following relegation.

Donald said: "I wouldn't rule out potentially talking to Chris."

Revolving door

You know that Simpsons gif where Grandpa Simpson walks through the front door, hangs up his hat and then picks it up and goes straight back out.

This one...

Giphy/The Simpsons

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, Jose Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble. Champions League 🏆 Co… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Squawka Football

Squawka

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, Jose Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble. Champions League 🏆 Co… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Cazorla to leave Gunners

Arsenal

Getty Images
Hasta Luego Santi

Santi Cazorla will leave Arsenal this summer when his contract ends, the club have announced.

It started pretty well for him at the Emirates but a serious injury took its toll.

He hasn't played since October 2016 because of an Achilles tendon problem.

He scored 29 goals for the club.

Zidane - 'I wouldn't swap Ronaldo for Salah'

Real Madrid v Liverpool - (Sat 17:45 BST)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Asked if he'd swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Mohamed Salah, Zidane said: "No, I have Cristiano and I talk about my players."

Zidane - 'Liverpool won't surprise us'

Real Madrid v Liverpool - (Sat 17:45 BST)

"They [Liverpool] have had a great season, in the Champions League and in the [Premier] league," said Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

"They can cause us problems, we know that. We are not going to be surprised. Nor them with us. We know each other very well."

Getty Images

Zidane - 'All the talk about their front three'

Real Madrid v Liverpool - (Sat 17:45 BST)

On perceived similarities in how his Real Madrid side and Liverpool play, Zinedine Zidane said: "I don't know if we are the same. I don't think we play in the same way as a team.

"What I fear about this team? All the talk is about the three up front or that they are weaker at the back... No, they deserve to be in the final just like us, they are a close group.

"Our job, with the backroom staff, is to prepare well for the match, find the opponent's weaknesses and try to hurt them."

Getty Images

Zidane - 'Real always have the same desire'

Real Madrid v Liverpool - (Sat 17:45 BST)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has been speaking ahead of Saturday.

Asked whether opponents Liverpool are the hungrier side he said: "I can't tell you about the opponent. I don't know what they are.

"What I can say is that we will have the same desire as always. This club is what it is: the same enthusiasm, dedication and desire as always.

"And nobody can take that away or tell us that we are less hungry than others. No one. We are Madrid and this club is what it is.

"We always want more and we will give everything to try to do it in the best way."

Spain to announce Lopetegui extension

Spain are expected to announce later today that Julen Lopetegui will remain their manager until after the 2020 European Championships.

He replaced Vicente del Bosque after the defending champions’ failed to get beyond the group stage in the Brazil World Cup four years ago.

How much???!!!!

£14,000.

£1,337.

£410.

Nope - not quotes for a range of building work on the average house.

These are just some of the insane prices being charged for tickets to Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Crazy - read more here.

Getty Images

Champions League quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this season's Champions League?

Test your knowledge by having a go at our quiz.

Getty Images

Aluko - Sad, scared but excited

Getty Images

Have you read what Eniola Aluko has had to say yet after it was confirmed she is leaving Chelsea?

She's "excited" to be joining a European club after being "frustrated" at the Blues but feels she needs to be playing more regularly.

You can read her full interview here.

Pellegrini eyes new recruits

West Ham United

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been dropping transfer hints in his first interview. "...with the players we have in this moment in the squad, and bringing maybe another four or five players in, we are going to have a strong team.”

Getty Images

That fine relates to an incident in the 75th minute of the game of their 3-1 defeat by Leicester when the Foxes were awarded a penalty following a foul on Demarai Gray.

Arsenal’s players surrounded referee Graham Scott to protest against the decision and the club was later charged with failing to control them.

Breaking: Arsenal fined

Arsenal have been fined £20,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion against Leicester on 9 May, the Football Association has announced.

Getty Images
Favre is the new man in charge at Dortmund

Favre is the former Nice manager and left the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season.

He's signed a two-year contract at Dortmund to succeed Peter Stoger after the former Cologne manager's five-month spell in charge also came to an end after the campaign.

Another appointment!

Borussia Dortmund have named Lucien Favre as their new manager.

He said: "To train Borussia Dortmund is a delightful task, which I very much like to take over!"

(Unless you hadn't guessed that is a rough translation."

Manchester Attack anniversary

View more on twitter

(App users may need to click the link to view this content)

Today is also the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack - which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured hundreds.

Prime Minister Theresa May will attend a service of remembrance at Manchester Cathedral, along with families of the victims of the suicide bombing.

The service, held between 2pm and 3pm, will incorporate the national silence at 2.30pm, which will be marked at UK government buildings.

Members of the public will be able to watch proceedings on a big screen in nearby Cathedral Gardens, while the service will also be screened at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and Glasgow Cathedral.

50 Great World Cup moments: Marco Tardelli's scream against Germany - 1982

Get Involved - Zing!

Text 81111 or tweet #bbcfootball

Scott Tracey: Captain Kane. Now what we need is Captain Able!

Different era, still scoring

Getty Images
Harry Kane is congratulated by team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the Under-19 European Championship Qualifier match against Czech Republic

Kane has England experience at most levels

Getty Images
Harry Kane looks on during the Under-19 European Championship Qualifier match between England and Czech Republic at Matchroom Stadium on 28 February, 2012

Before he burst onto the senior scene with a goal just 79 seconds into his debut in 2015, the current Vauxhall England Player of the Year represented his nation at U17, U19, U20 and U21 level.

Not his first time with the armband

Getty Images

Harry Kane first captained the Three Lions during last summer’s World Cup qualifier in Scotland before going on to wear the armband on a further three occasions.

