Watch: International Futsal - England v Poland

BBC Sport will be broadcasting live coverage across the weekend of both friendlies as England take on Poland at St George's Park
It will be available to watch on Connected TV and online via the BBC Sport website and app.
If you miss any of the action you can also catch-up via the BBC iplayer.
Schedule
Sat, 2 June
19:40-21:30 BST, Connected TV, online and app
Sun, 3 June
16:55-18:45 BST, Connected TV, online and app
What is Futsal?
Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced small sided football game that is widely played across the world and is officially recognised by both UEFA and FIFA.The nature of the game places a large emphasis on technical skill and ability in situations of high pressure, and is subsequently an excellent breeding ground for football competencies that can be translated into the 11-a-side format of the game.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage
BBC Sport will be broadcasting live coverage across the weekend of both friendlies as England take on Poland at St George's Park
It will be available to watch on Connected TV and online via the BBC Sport website and app.
If you miss any of the action you can also catch-up via the BBC iplayer.
Schedule
Sat, 2 June
19:40-21:30 BST, Connected TV, online and app
Sun, 3 June
16:55-18:45 BST, Connected TV, online and app
What is Futsal?
Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced small sided football game that is widely played across the world and is officially recognised by both UEFA and FIFA.The nature of the game places a large emphasis on technical skill and ability in situations of high pressure, and is subsequently an excellent breeding ground for football competencies that can be translated into the 11-a-side format of the game.