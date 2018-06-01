Watch: International Futsal - England v Poland

BBC Sport will be broadcasting live coverage across the weekend of both friendlies as England take on Poland at St George's Park

It will be available to watch on Connected TV and online via the BBC Sport website and app.

If you miss any of the action you can also catch-up via the BBC iplayer.

Schedule

Sat, 2 June

19:40-21:30 BST, Connected TV, online and app

Sun, 3 June

16:55-18:45 BST, Connected TV, online and app