England Futsal Team

Watch: International Futsal - England v Poland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Kick-off: 17:00 BST
  2. Coverage provided by The FA for BBC Sport

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

BBC coverage

BBC Sport will be broadcasting live coverage across the weekend of both friendlies as England take on Poland at St George's Park

It will be available to watch on Connected TV and online via the BBC Sport website and app.

If you miss any of the action you can also catch-up via the BBC iplayer.

Schedule

Sat, 2 June

19:40-21:30 BST, Connected TV, online and app

Sun, 3 June

16:55-18:45 BST, Connected TV, online and app

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is Futsal?

Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced small sided football game that is widely played across the world and is officially recognised by both UEFA and FIFA.The nature of the game places a large emphasis on technical skill and ability in situations of high pressure, and is subsequently an excellent breeding ground for football competencies that can be translated into the 11-a-side format of the game.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top