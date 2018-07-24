Premier League transfer news & gossip

Summary

  1. Leicester keen to hold on to Harry Maguire
  2. Thierry Henry set to take over as Aston Villa manager
  3. Chelsea reject third bid for Willian
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Martial to Chelsea or Spurs?

  2. Good morning

    Good morning on and all.

    There is plenty of transfer talk doing the rounds ahead of the Premier League kick off on 11 August.

    Yes, you read that right, the World Cup might have just finished, but top-flight football in England will be back in just 17 days.

    Let's start with a leisurely look around the back pages.

