Premier League transfer news & gossip

Good morning on and all. There is plenty of transfer talk doing the rounds ahead of the Premier League kick off on 11 August. Yes, you read that right, the World Cup might have just finished, but top-flight football in England will be back in just 17 days. Let's start with a leisurely look around the back pages.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Martial to Chelsea or Spurs?
The Daily Express
Good morning
Good morning on and all.
There is plenty of transfer talk doing the rounds ahead of the Premier League kick off on 11 August.
Yes, you read that right, the World Cup might have just finished, but top-flight football in England will be back in just 17 days.
Let's start with a leisurely look around the back pages.