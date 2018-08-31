Transfer deadline day & Europa League reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Burnley knocked out by Olympiakos
  2. Rangers & Celtic clinch group-stage place
  3. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Premier League news conferences, ahead of match day 3 in the top-flight.

    We'll also be looking at last night's Europa League results as well as bringing you all of the transfer news on deadline day in Germany (17:00 BST), France and Spain (23:00).

    EFL clubs also have up until 17:00 to sign unregistered players or complete loan deals...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top