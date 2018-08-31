Transfer deadline day & Europa League reaction

Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Premier League news conferences, ahead of match day 3 in the top-flight. We'll also be looking at last night's Europa League results as well as bringing you all of the transfer news on deadline day in Germany (17:00 BST), France and Spain (23:00). EFL clubs also have up until 17:00 to sign unregistered players or complete loan deals...
Live Reporting
By Mantej Mann and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Premier League news conferences, ahead of match day 3 in the top-flight.
We'll also be looking at last night's Europa League results as well as bringing you all of the transfer news on deadline day in Germany (17:00 BST), France and Spain (23:00).
EFL clubs also have up until 17:00 to sign unregistered players or complete loan deals...