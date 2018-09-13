Jessica Pilz

Watch: Climbing World Championships - Combined finals

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Women's combined final - 10:00 BST
  2. Men's combined final - 13:30 BST

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the Climbing World Championships?

    The Climbing World Championships take place in Innsbruck, Austria, between 6-16 September. A total of 750 athletes compete in disciplines including lead, bouldering, speed and para-climbing.

    BBC Sport will bring you live coverage across the tournament online and on your Connected TVs. Times below in BST.

    Sunday, 16 September

    10:00-17:00, Combined finals, Connected TV and online

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top