Woods seals comeback win & Joshua retains belts - weekend sport reaction

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech: "We had two difficult games to start with, and having lost both you need to find a way to pick yourself up, but now we have four wins in a row which is creating a momentum, and I think it helped us to get through the game.
"Everton created a lot of chances in the first half and we had to stick together and wait for our opportunity to score, which made the difference."
'We finished with a smile on our face'
Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "We are happy because we wanted to win for our supporters, to continue improving, and the three points are very important. We didn't control the match like we wanted to in the first half, but our goalkeeper had a good performance to keep us in it.
"We controlled the match better in the second half and didn't concede the chances we did in the first period. We finished the match with a smile on our face. We said we need a bit more at the break and the goal for Alex Lacazette is a good confidence-booster."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gunners finished match with a 'smile on their face' - Emery
Arsenal building momentum after Cech heroics against Everton
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says the Gunners are building momentum after his man-of-the-match performance helped Unai Emery's side see off Everton for a fourth successive Premier League win.
Two goals in three second-half minutes gave the hosts victory and took them up to sixth in the Premier League table.
Following a tight first half, in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered a fine second-minute opening for Everton, the Gunners asserted control after the break.
Alexandre Lacazette swept a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area after Aaron Ramsey's pass.
Shortly after, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poked in from close range after Mesut Ozil broke down the right, cut the ball back and Ramsey nudged it into the path of the Gabon international.
Replays suggested that Aubameyang was offside from Ramsey's touch, though Everton could have few complaints from that point with Marco Silva's side looking vulnerable on the break as they attempted to find a response.
'At least we did not lose it'
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It was a good point against the leaders and a team that scored 14 goals in the first five games.
"It was a close game, and we had two clear chances and they had one.
"We would prefer to have some more possession, but it was a good tactical game and at least we did not lose it."
Pellegrini rues West Ham's missed chances
Chelsea a 'step behind' Liverpool, says Blues boss Sarri
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri: "They have worked with the same coach for four years.
"I think Liverpool are ahead of us.
"We have started to work all together 35, 40 days ago. So for us I think it's a bit early.
"We have to work. We need to improve and then maybe in one year we will be at the same level as Liverpool."
Chelsea must improve quickly - Sarri
Blues for Chelsea against West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea's 100% start to the Premier League season came to an end at West Ham because Eden Hazard was not allowed to influence the game, says Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Blues boss Maurizio Sarri started his Stamford Bridge reign with five straight league wins but his team could not extend that record and had to settle for a goalless draw against battling opponents on Sunday.
Pellegrini - whose side had lost their previous two home league matches - was pleased with how West Ham "allowed Chelsea to have possession" on the right side of the pitch, denying the "dangerous" Marcos Alonso and Hazard much ball on the left.
Joshua stops Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
On Saturday, Anthony Joshua delivered a stunning seventh-round stoppage to stop a game Alexander Povetkin and retain his IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium.
But who is next for AJ?
Joshua will face the winner of December's fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury "subject to terms, without a problem in the world", says Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn.
He will return to Wembley in April to face a yet to be named opponent, with Dillian Whyte also in the frame.
WBC champion Wilder takes on Briton Fury on 1 December.
IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua confirmed after beating Povetkin that his "number one choice would be Wilder".
Get Involved
#bbcsport or text 81111
SMS Message: Golf had been waiting long for a Tiger success story to win more enthusiasm for the sport. from Anon
Golf had been waiting long for a Tiger success story to win more enthusiasm for the sport.
SMS Message: Not a bad morning catching up on Tiger Woods & Anthony Joshua watching the sun rise, whilst eating a highland breakfast (yep includes haggis) on the sleeper train from Inverness after completing the Loch Ness marathon. from Anon
Not a bad morning catching up on Tiger Woods & Anthony Joshua watching the sun rise, whilst eating a highland breakfast (yep includes haggis) on the sleeper train from Inverness after completing the Loch Ness marathon.
Please remember to include your name on messages to 81111.
Get Involved - greatest sporting comeback?
#bbcsport or text 81111
We also want to hear from you.
Do you have your own sporting comeback?
What is the best comeback in sport?
Get in touch. Text 81111 (please remember to include your name) or tweet with #bbcsport.
Post update
We will get back to events in Atlanta last night soon, but it's about time to review some of the other sporting action from a busy weekend at home and abroad.
Don't worry, there is also plenty of going on this week with the the League Cup and, oh yes, the Ryder Cup.
'Hard to believe I won the Tour Championship'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More from Tiger Woods: "I just can't believe I pulled this off after what I've gone through.
"It's been tough. I've had a not-so-easy last couple of years. I've worked my way back. I couldn't have done it without the help of all the people around me.
"Some of the other players knew what I was struggling with. It was really special to see them at the green on 18. It's just hard to believe I won the Tour Championship."
Post update
It's a time for celebration, but it's worth remembering where the 14-time major champion who once ruled golf has been and what he has had to overcome.
Car crash, divorce, operations & arrest (plus a bit of golf) - Tiger Woods career timeline
April 1997: Wins his first major championship at the Masters
June 1997: Becomes world number one for the first time, less than a year after turning professional
June 2000: Wins the US Open by a record 15 shots
June 2008: Wins his 14th major championship at the US Open to move within four of Jack Nicklaus's record of 18
November 2009: His car hits a tree and fire hydrant outside his Florida home, leading to revelations about what he calls "transgressions" in his private life
August 2010: He and wife Elin Nordegren announce they are divorced
August 2013: Wins his 106th global title and 79th on the PGA Tour at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational
May 2016: Falls out of the top 500 in the world rankings for the first time as a professional, eventually reaching as low as number 1,199 in December 2017
April 2017: Has spinal fusion surgery, the third surgery in 19 months to try and cure pain in his back and leg
May 2017: Is arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running.
September 2018: Is named as a wildcard pick for the 2018 Ryder Cup to return to the side for the first time since 2012, a month after finishing second at the PGA Championship.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It's been a long road for Tiger Woods having dropped outside of the top 1000 in the world rankings at just the end of last year.
Yes, that is the right amount of zeros.
He has had several off-course problems in his personal life, plus numerous operations to try and correct back and knee problems.
But it was all worth it if the scenes on the 18th hole at East Lake were anything to go by.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
When Woods last won a tournament in August 2013...
Barack Obama was in the first year of his second four-year term as US President.
Manchester United were preparing to begin their first season under new manager David Moyes following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.
British boxer Anthony Joshua had only just turned professional a month earlier, going onto become IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion.
Woods was still number one until May 2014. Seven players have held the position since - Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose.
Of the 21 men's major golf championships played since, there have been 16 different winners.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I had a hard time not crying on the last hole'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tour championship winner Tiger Woods: "I had a hard time not crying on the last hole.
"I had to suck it up and hit some shots. Once I got the ball on the green, it was done. I could handle it from there.
"It was just a grind out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight, the grind and the tough conditions.
"At the beginning of the year, it was a tall order but as the year progressed and I proved I could play, I knew I could do it again."
Live Reporting
By Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Second Arsenal goal was clearly offside - Silva
'We are creating a momentum'
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech: "We had two difficult games to start with, and having lost both you need to find a way to pick yourself up, but now we have four wins in a row which is creating a momentum, and I think it helped us to get through the game.
"Everton created a lot of chances in the first half and we had to stick together and wait for our opportunity to score, which made the difference."
'We finished with a smile on our face'
Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "We are happy because we wanted to win for our supporters, to continue improving, and the three points are very important. We didn't control the match like we wanted to in the first half, but our goalkeeper had a good performance to keep us in it.
"We controlled the match better in the second half and didn't concede the chances we did in the first period. We finished the match with a smile on our face. We said we need a bit more at the break and the goal for Alex Lacazette is a good confidence-booster."
Gunners finished match with a 'smile on their face' - Emery
Arsenal building momentum after Cech heroics against Everton
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says the Gunners are building momentum after his man-of-the-match performance helped Unai Emery's side see off Everton for a fourth successive Premier League win.
Two goals in three second-half minutes gave the hosts victory and took them up to sixth in the Premier League table.
Following a tight first half, in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered a fine second-minute opening for Everton, the Gunners asserted control after the break.
Alexandre Lacazette swept a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area after Aaron Ramsey's pass.
Shortly after, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poked in from close range after Mesut Ozil broke down the right, cut the ball back and Ramsey nudged it into the path of the Gabon international.
Replays suggested that Aubameyang was offside from Ramsey's touch, though Everton could have few complaints from that point with Marco Silva's side looking vulnerable on the break as they attempted to find a response.
'At least we did not lose it'
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It was a good point against the leaders and a team that scored 14 goals in the first five games.
"It was a close game, and we had two clear chances and they had one.
"We would prefer to have some more possession, but it was a good tactical game and at least we did not lose it."
Pellegrini rues West Ham's missed chances
Chelsea a 'step behind' Liverpool, says Blues boss Sarri
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri: "They have worked with the same coach for four years.
"I think Liverpool are ahead of us.
"We have started to work all together 35, 40 days ago. So for us I think it's a bit early.
"We have to work. We need to improve and then maybe in one year we will be at the same level as Liverpool."
Chelsea must improve quickly - Sarri
Blues for Chelsea against West Ham
Chelsea's 100% start to the Premier League season came to an end at West Ham because Eden Hazard was not allowed to influence the game, says Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Blues boss Maurizio Sarri started his Stamford Bridge reign with five straight league wins but his team could not extend that record and had to settle for a goalless draw against battling opponents on Sunday.
Pellegrini - whose side had lost their previous two home league matches - was pleased with how West Ham "allowed Chelsea to have possession" on the right side of the pitch, denying the "dangerous" Marcos Alonso and Hazard much ball on the left.
Joshua stops Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles
On Saturday, Anthony Joshua delivered a stunning seventh-round stoppage to stop a game Alexander Povetkin and retain his IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium.
But who is next for AJ?
Joshua will face the winner of December's fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury "subject to terms, without a problem in the world", says Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn.
He will return to Wembley in April to face a yet to be named opponent, with Dillian Whyte also in the frame.
WBC champion Wilder takes on Briton Fury on 1 December.
IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua confirmed after beating Povetkin that his "number one choice would be Wilder".
Get Involved
#bbcsport or text 81111
Please remember to include your name on messages to 81111.
Get Involved - greatest sporting comeback?
#bbcsport or text 81111
We also want to hear from you.
Do you have your own sporting comeback?
What is the best comeback in sport?
Get in touch. Text 81111 (please remember to include your name) or tweet with #bbcsport.
Post update
We will get back to events in Atlanta last night soon, but it's about time to review some of the other sporting action from a busy weekend at home and abroad.
Don't worry, there is also plenty of going on this week with the the League Cup and, oh yes, the Ryder Cup.
'Hard to believe I won the Tour Championship'
More from Tiger Woods: "I just can't believe I pulled this off after what I've gone through.
"It's been tough. I've had a not-so-easy last couple of years. I've worked my way back. I couldn't have done it without the help of all the people around me.
"Some of the other players knew what I was struggling with. It was really special to see them at the green on 18. It's just hard to believe I won the Tour Championship."
Post update
It's a time for celebration, but it's worth remembering where the 14-time major champion who once ruled golf has been and what he has had to overcome.
Car crash, divorce, operations & arrest (plus a bit of golf) - Tiger Woods career timeline
April 1997: Wins his first major championship at the Masters
June 1997: Becomes world number one for the first time, less than a year after turning professional
June 2000: Wins the US Open by a record 15 shots
June 2008: Wins his 14th major championship at the US Open to move within four of Jack Nicklaus's record of 18
November 2009: His car hits a tree and fire hydrant outside his Florida home, leading to revelations about what he calls "transgressions" in his private life
August 2010: He and wife Elin Nordegren announce they are divorced
August 2013: Wins his 106th global title and 79th on the PGA Tour at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational
May 2016: Falls out of the top 500 in the world rankings for the first time as a professional, eventually reaching as low as number 1,199 in December 2017
April 2017: Has spinal fusion surgery, the third surgery in 19 months to try and cure pain in his back and leg
May 2017: Is arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running.
September 2018: Is named as a wildcard pick for the 2018 Ryder Cup to return to the side for the first time since 2012, a month after finishing second at the PGA Championship.
Post update
It's been a long road for Tiger Woods having dropped outside of the top 1000 in the world rankings at just the end of last year.
Yes, that is the right amount of zeros.
He has had several off-course problems in his personal life, plus numerous operations to try and correct back and knee problems.
But it was all worth it if the scenes on the 18th hole at East Lake were anything to go by.
When Woods last won a tournament in August 2013...
'I had a hard time not crying on the last hole'
Tour championship winner Tiger Woods: "I had a hard time not crying on the last hole.
"I had to suck it up and hit some shots. Once I got the ball on the green, it was done. I could handle it from there.
"It was just a grind out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight, the grind and the tough conditions.
"At the beginning of the year, it was a tall order but as the year progressed and I proved I could play, I knew I could do it again."