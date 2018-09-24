Woods seals comeback win & Joshua retains belts - weekend sport reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says the Gunners are building momentum after his man-of-the-match performance helped Unai Emery's side see off Everton for a fourth successive Premier League win.

Two goals in three second-half minutes gave the hosts victory and took them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Following a tight first half, in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered a fine second-minute opening for Everton, the Gunners asserted control after the break.

Alexandre Lacazette swept a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area after Aaron Ramsey's pass.

Shortly after, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poked in from close range after Mesut Ozil broke down the right, cut the ball back and Ramsey nudged it into the path of the Gabon international.

Replays suggested that Aubameyang was offside from Ramsey's touch, though Everton could have few complaints from that point with Marco Silva's side looking vulnerable on the break as they attempted to find a response.