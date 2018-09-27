Just how good is Hazard? Carabao Cup reaction & analysis

After losing to Manchester City on penalties in the 2016 final, Liverpool have fallen at the first hurdle two years running - losing to Leicester last season and then Chelsea on Wednesday night.

By Ben Collins

  1. That's all folks

    With that, that is all for today. Thanks for your company.

    Remember there are five Carabao Cup games tonight. Don't forget to head back this way this evening to follow the action.

  2. Smith to make full Arsenal debut against Brentford

    Arsenal v Brentford (19:45 BST)

    Emile Smith Rowe
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Arsenal's 18-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is in line to make his full debut in the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Brentford.

    Defenders Laurent Koscielny, Carl Jenkinson and Sead Kolasinac are all absent through injury.

    Brentford defender Moses Odubajo could make his first appearance since re-signing for the club following a serious knee injury.

    Full-back Rico Henry is still regaining fitness following his knee injury.

  3. Pochettino confused by 'obsession' with selections

    Tottenham v Watford (20:00 BST)

    Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he "does not understand the obsession" around team selection in English football.

    Last week, he accused the media of "disrespect" when asked about leaving Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld out against Inter Milan.

    Pochettino is expected to make more changes when his side play Watford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

    "I think we rotate, trying to find the best solution to try to win," he said.

    "But the obsession here in England is to try to disrespect the players who play in one or another competition, and for me it's so difficult to understand.

    "It's like we disrespect the competition or we don't take it seriously.

    "I think when Tottenham are going to play tomorrow, we are trying to win.

    "When you sign players and you have 24 players in your squad, you need to respect all the players.

    "If not, if they're going to have the possibility to play and show their quality, why do you pay their salary, why do you provide the food every day at the training ground?"

    Mauricio Pochettino
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Lloris and Vorm still ruled out for Spurs

    Tottenham v Watford (20:00 BST)

    Hugo Lloris
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Tottenham are still without goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm for the tie, which is being played at MK Dons' Stadium MK because Wembley is unavailable and Tottenham's new stadium is not complete.

    Lloris has returned to training after a thigh injury but is not ready to return while Vorm is out with a knee problem.

    Pochettino said he would not use the fact Spurs have to play their game in Milton Keynes as a potential excuse.

    "If we lose it's because we deserve to lose and our performance is no good or because I made a mistake," he said.

    Watford captain Troy Deeney, who said he was playing with broken bones in his foot on Saturday, is not available for the Hornets but manager Javi Gracia said he expects the striker to return at the weekend.

    Gerard Deulofeu, Sebastian Prodl, Stefano Okaka and Miguel Britos are also ruled out.

  6. West Ham to make changes for visit of Macclesfield

    West Ham v Macclesfield (19:45 BST)

    West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will make changes for the visit of Macclesfield in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

    Javier Hernandez could return after flu and Lucas Perez, Carlos Sanchez, Aaron Cresswell and Adrian may start, but Marko Arnautovic will not be risked.

    Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid are out.

    Macclesfield will be without defender Michael Rose following his sending-off against Morecambe at the weekend.

    Javier Hernandez
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Get Involved - memorable teen debuts

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    Gunner712004: Not for my club but against it. Alan Shearer hat-trick on his full debut at 17 against Arsenal.

    Alan Shearer
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Mignolet set for recall to face Chelsea, Alisson rested

    Liverpool v Chelsea (19:45 BST)

    Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will make his first appearance of the season in his side's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Chelsea on Wednesday.

    Summer signing Alisson will be rested at Anfield, with Mignolet to play his first Liverpool game since January.

    Chelsea are expected to rotate their line-up, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Pedro are doubts.

    Top scorer Eden Hazard will be part of the squad despite the clubs meeting again in the league on Saturday.

    Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola suggested defender Gary Cahill could make his first start of the season while teenagers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu are also in contention.

    Simon Mignolet
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    SMS Message: Crisis or no crisis. If Jose Mourinho ends up going, who on earth will come in to replace him? People talk about Zinedine Zidane, but he came into a spectacular Real Madrid team...I don't think he has proved his worth as of yet. Perhaps in the future he will be a great manager. The players and Jose need to look at themselves and try to work something out before we sack another manager. For now, stick with the people that we have and support them! from Thomas, Cardiff
    Thomas, Cardiff
    Zinedine Zidane
    Copyright: Getty Images
  10. Post update

    There are also five more Carabao Cup ties tonight.

    We will bring you some team news next.

  11. 'Ashworth put in place a high-achieving structure at St. George’s Park'

    FA chief executive Martin Glenn: “Dan has been a terrific servant for The FA and put in place a high-achieving structure at St. George’s Park which will serve the organisation well in the years to come.

    "Thanks to his work, we also have a strong support staff in place who will be able to build on the success of recent years and help us continue the significant progress of St. George’s Park and our England teams.

    “I would like to wish Dan well in his new role at Brighton and l am sure he will continue to have a very positive influence on the English game.

    "He will always be welcome at St. George’s Park and Wembley Stadium and I know Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville, in particular, will be grateful for all of his support and guidance.”

    Martin Glenn, Gareth Southgate and Dan Ashworth
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. 'Huge opportunity to join one of the country’s most progressive clubs'

    Brighton & Hove Albion

    New Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth: “I am delighted to be joining Brighton & Hove Albion, one of the country’s most progressive clubs. This is a huge opportunity for me and I have taken a lot of time to talk to Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Chris Hughton before making the decision to make the move.

    “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Football Association, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the chairman Greg Clarke, CEO Martin Glenn, England managers Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville, as well as the coaches and staff at all levels who have supported me so well.

    “The success we have had with our national teams is down to careful planning and high performance from the players, but also the hard work and professionalism of a lot of people over a sustained period of time, and of course the relationship we have had with the clubs, the leagues and the national game. It’s been an honour and great pleasure to serve my country in the past half-decade.”

  13. 'Ashworth could not have made a bigger impact'

    Gareth Southgate and Dan Ashworth
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England manager Gareth Southgate: “Having recently attended a FIFA conference with Dan, we walked in the room as semi-finalists at a major tournament for the first time in 28 years but perhaps even more significantly as world champions at U-17 and U-20 level.

    "In terms of the work of a technical director, I don’t think he could have had a bigger impact with the plans he put in place at The FA and the way that the national teams have progressed in the time Dan has been in charge.

    “That’s coupled with the transition into St. George’s Park and the outstanding staff structure he’s put in place. I think he can be really proud.”

  15. Post update

    And in a busy day for technical directors...

  16. CONFIRMED Ashworth to leave FA for Brighton

    Brighton & Hove Albion

    Dan Ashworth, 47, will be responsible for the club’s ongoing football development.

    He will also oversee the academy and medical departments, as well as player recruitment at all levels.

    He is set to begin his role with Albion in the spring.

    Dan Ashworth
    Copyright: Getty Images
  17. Get Involved - memorable teen debuts

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    Cryptojatt: Robbie Fowler vs Fulham in September 1993. Scored on his debut, then went on to get all five goals in the second leg.

    Robbie Fowler
    Copyright: Getty Images
  18. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    SMS Message: I've been a season ticket holder at Manchester United for eight years now and this is this worst football and management I've ever seen! Jose Mourinho just wants to argue and fallout with his talented players to make him feel like he's above them! Sorry Jose times have changed and you need to go!! Ed Woodward do the right thing and save this club from this embarrassment! from Chris, Tamworth
    Chris, Tamworth
  19. Post update

    Keep those memorable teen debut coming in to #bbcfootball or via text to 81111, but we also still have plenty to talk about following last night's result at Old Trafford.

  20. Wednesday's gossip column

    Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

    Pogba tells Mourinho he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid chief believes Ronaldo will return, Germany coach Low denied access to Arsenal's training ground, plus more.

    Read more
    next
