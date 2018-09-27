Just how good is Hazard? Carabao Cup reaction & analysis

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he "does not understand the obsession" around team selection in English football.

Last week, he accused the media of "disrespect" when asked about leaving Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld out against Inter Milan.

Pochettino is expected to make more changes when his side play Watford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

"I think we rotate, trying to find the best solution to try to win," he said.

"But the obsession here in England is to try to disrespect the players who play in one or another competition, and for me it's so difficult to understand.

"It's like we disrespect the competition or we don't take it seriously.

"I think when Tottenham are going to play tomorrow, we are trying to win.

"When you sign players and you have 24 players in your squad, you need to respect all the players.

"If not, if they're going to have the possibility to play and show their quality, why do you pay their salary, why do you provide the food every day at the training ground?"