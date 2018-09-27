Just how good is Hazard? Carabao Cup reaction & analysis
After losing to Manchester City on penalties in the 2016 final, Liverpool have fallen at the first hurdle two years running - losing to Leicester last season and then Chelsea on Wednesday night.
Smith to make full Arsenal debut against Brentford
Arsenal v Brentford (19:45 BST)
Arsenal's 18-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is in line to make his full debut in the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Brentford.
Defenders Laurent Koscielny, Carl Jenkinson and Sead Kolasinac are all absent through injury.
Brentford defender Moses Odubajo could make his first appearance since re-signing for the club following a serious knee injury.
Full-back Rico Henry is still regaining fitness following his knee injury.
Pochettino confused by 'obsession' with selections
Tottenham v Watford (20:00 BST)
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he "does not understand the obsession" around team selection in English football.
Last week, he accused the media of "disrespect" when asked about leaving Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld out against Inter Milan.
Pochettino is expected to make more changes when his side play Watford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
"I think we rotate, trying to find the best solution to try to win," he said.
"But the obsession here in England is to try to disrespect the players who play in one or another competition, and for me it's so difficult to understand.
"It's like we disrespect the competition or we don't take it seriously.
"I think when Tottenham are going to play tomorrow, we are trying to win.
"When you sign players and you have 24 players in your squad, you need to respect all the players.
"If not, if they're going to have the possibility to play and show their quality, why do you pay their salary, why do you provide the food every day at the training ground?"
Lloris and Vorm still ruled out for Spurs
Tottenham v Watford (20:00 BST)
Tottenham are still without goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm for the tie, which is being played at MK Dons' Stadium MK because Wembley is unavailable and Tottenham's new stadium is not complete.
Lloris has returned to training after a thigh injury but is not ready to return while Vorm is out with a knee problem.
Pochettino said he would not use the fact Spurs have to play their game in Milton Keynes as a potential excuse.
"If we lose it's because we deserve to lose and our performance is no good or because I made a mistake," he said.
Watford captain Troy Deeney, who said he was playing with broken bones in his foot on Saturday, is not available for the Hornets but manager Javi Gracia said he expects the striker to return at the weekend.
Gerard Deulofeu, Sebastian Prodl, Stefano Okaka and Miguel Britos are also ruled out.
Ashworth to leave FA to join Brighton
West Ham to make changes for visit of Macclesfield
West Ham v Macclesfield (19:45 BST)
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will make changes for the visit of Macclesfield in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.
Javier Hernandez could return after flu and Lucas Perez, Carlos Sanchez, Aaron Cresswell and Adrian may start, but Marko Arnautovic will not be risked.
Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid are out.
Macclesfield will be without defender Michael Rose following his sending-off against Morecambe at the weekend.
Mignolet set for recall to face Chelsea, Alisson rested
Liverpool v Chelsea (19:45 BST)
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will make his first appearance of the season in his side's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Chelsea on Wednesday.
Summer signing Alisson will be rested at Anfield, with Mignolet to play his first Liverpool game since January.
Chelsea are expected to rotate their line-up, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Pedro are doubts.
Top scorer Eden Hazard will be part of the squad despite the clubs meeting again in the league on Saturday.
Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola suggested defender Gary Cahill could make his first start of the season while teenagers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu are also in contention.
'Ashworth put in place a high-achieving structure at St. George’s Park'
FA chief executive Martin Glenn: “Dan has been a terrific servant for The FA and put in place a high-achieving structure at St. George’s Park which will serve the organisation well in the years to come.
"Thanks to his work, we also have a strong support staff in place who will be able to build on the success of recent years and help us continue the significant progress of St. George’s Park and our England teams.
“I would like to wish Dan well in his new role at Brighton and l am sure he will continue to have a very positive influence on the English game.
"He will always be welcome at St. George’s Park and Wembley Stadium and I know Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville, in particular, will be grateful for all of his support and guidance.”
'Huge opportunity to join one of the country’s most progressive clubs'
Brighton & Hove Albion
New Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth: “I am delighted to be joining Brighton & Hove Albion, one of the country’s most progressive clubs. This is a huge opportunity for me and I have taken a lot of time to talk to Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Chris Hughton before making the decision to make the move.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Football Association, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the chairman Greg Clarke, CEO Martin Glenn, England managers Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville, as well as the coaches and staff at all levels who have supported me so well.
“The success we have had with our national teams is down to careful planning and high performance from the players, but also the hard work and professionalism of a lot of people over a sustained period of time, and of course the relationship we have had with the clubs, the leagues and the national game. It’s been an honour and great pleasure to serve my country in the past half-decade.”
'Ashworth could not have made a bigger impact'
England manager Gareth Southgate: “Having recently attended a FIFA conference with Dan, we walked in the room as semi-finalists at a major tournament for the first time in 28 years but perhaps even more significantly as world champions at U-17 and U-20 level.
"In terms of the work of a technical director, I don’t think he could have had a bigger impact with the plans he put in place at The FA and the way that the national teams have progressed in the time Dan has been in charge.
“That’s coupled with the transition into St. George’s Park and the outstanding staff structure he’s put in place. I think he can be really proud.”
Dowling named West Brom technical director
Post update
And in a busy day for technical directors...
CONFIRMED Ashworth to leave FA for Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Dan Ashworth, 47, will be responsible for the club’s ongoing football development.
He will also oversee the academy and medical departments, as well as player recruitment at all levels.
He is set to begin his role with Albion in the spring.
Keep those memorable teen debut coming in to #bbcfootball or via text to 81111, but we also still have plenty to talk about following last night's result at Old Trafford.
Wednesday's gossip column
