Champions League reaction & Europa League build-up

  1. Reaction after Tottenham & Liverpool lose in Champions League
  2. 11:00 BST: Wales announce squad to face Spain & Republic of Ireland
  3. 14:00: England name squad to play Croatia & Spain
By Mike Henson

  1. Two games, no points

    Tottenham
    It was another evening to add to the extensive Lionel Messi backcatalogue.

    The 31-year-old, deployed in a deeper role, scored twice as he pulled the strings in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham last night.

    The defeat leaves Tottenham without a point after two games in Champions League Group B.

    Champions League
  2. Getting Messi in North London

    No prizes for guessing whose face dominates the back pages this morning...

    Front page of the Metro featuring Lionel Messi
    Front of the Telegraph featuing Lionel Messi
    Front page of the Star featuring Lional Messi
