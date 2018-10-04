Southgate signs new England contract & squad announcement
- England manager Gareth Southgate extends contract until 2022 World Cup
- Maddison, Sancho & Mount in England squad to play Croatia & Spain
- Cardiff's Richards & Scunthorpe's Thomas in Wales squad
- Reaction after Tottenham & Liverpool lose in Champions League
By Alistair Magowan and Laura Savvas
So some might say it's another bold move from Gareth Southgate including the likes of Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Mason Mount in his England squad.
But his judgement is often proved correct, so it should be an exciting meet-up when England face Croatia and Spain in their next Nations League games on 12 and 15 October. You'll be able to follow those games across the BBC.
The full story of the England squad for those games is right here, and news of Southgate extending his contract until 2022 is right here.
Riley Rees-Tucker: Am I the only one that bought Sancho on FIFA as soon as he saw this?
Adam Johnson: A great England squad, have Henderson as the defensive midfield and plenty of creativity ahead of it. Only got to wonder why Danny Welbeck and not Sturridge?
Dean Valler: Really excited by the England squad. Including Sancho and Mount sends a strong message that regular club football earns recognition.
'I think very often we hold youngsters back too much' - Southgate
More from Gareth Southgate on including Derby's Mason Mount and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in the squad and whether they can face up to big name opponents like Croatia and Spain: "You never know with young players what they are capable of until they have an opportunity.
"We gave Joe Gomez his debut against Brazil and he was man of the match. We have done that through the last few years. It may be a bit early for them but they are having a big impact in important matches. Mason took a penalty at Old Trafford last week and he looked like he'd been there all of his life. Jadon has had a similar impact for Dortmund in big matches.
"I think very often we hold youngsters back too much. I'm always trying to find that balance, the messaging has to be correct, but it's good for their development to see how they train with us and see how they adapt to that too."
Matt Townend: Mount in the England squad, but no Phil Foden, who is by far a better prospect! Strange decision! However, what's even more strange is that Welbeck is still selected! Just bizarre!!
Paul Busby: Henderson was, in my opinion, one of the players with the most responsibility when the team came under pressure, but also the player who provided the least solution to those problems. We need alternative creative options in the central/central defensive role.
Hesborn Mokora: Youthful England Squad..Southgate you are a Legend.
'We wanted younger players in that area of the pitch' - Southgate
Gareth Southgate on Daniel Sturridge missing out: "It's good to see Daniel back playing. He's a goalscorer. We wanted to look in at some younger players in that area of the pitch.
"We like Daniel in terms of personality and character to work with. I wanted to look at the likes of Jadon Sancho and James Maddison. It's good to see Daniel playing and he's just go to keep doing what he's doing."
'There is no way long term Hart is ruled out' - Southgate
Gareth Southgate has also been talking about those he has not included in his 25-man squad.
On Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, he said: "This is squad is continuity from our squad last month. We don't need to see Joe in a game to see what he can do. I think it’s great he looks settled at Burnley, so we are looking at some other young goalkeepers who we need to know more about. There is no way long term Joe is ruled out."
Cal: So good to see someone who’s in the Championship getting a call up at last, so many English talents that don’t get a sniff because of the league they play football in.
Scott Freeman: What have England been lacking. Creativity. This squad has loads. Maddison brilliant. Sancho brilliant. Mount has been great. Great squad.
'Exciting squad' - Southgate
Gareth Southgate on whether James Maddison can be the answer to England's missing number 10: “I don’t put James ahead of any other the other players I’ve brought in; Mason, Jadon, they’re all exciting players. I think we’ve got exciting players in the squad."
'We have to approach caps in a different way' - Southgate
Gareth Southgate has been talking about including Watford midfielder Nat Chalobah, who has yet to start a Premier League game this season.
The England boss says: "We have to approach it from a different angle now. We can't wait for a player to have two seasons in the Premier League, or playing every week in his team. Nat has more youth caps bar perhaps James Milner, he trained with us in the summer and has had two 90 minutes for Watford in the League cup or thereabouts. We know the qualities he has.
"It's maybe a bit early for him physically, but to come and train with us, we believe he can have an impact in the future."
'Barkley has good technical quality' - Southgate
Gareth Southgate on Ross Barkley's inclusion: “He’s had a long period injured at Chelsea last year so that wasn’t a reflection on the quality of the player. This year, he’s started the season in the team at Chelsea. He has good technical quality, he’s grasping the technical side of the game. It’s a good opportunity for him to come in. One or two of those opportunities might not have been able had other players been there.”
Sancho, Maddison and Mount included in England squad
A reminder of Gareth Southgate's England 25-man squad to face Croatia and Spain on 12 and 15 October, respectively.
Goalkeepers
Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders
Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (on loan at Derby County from Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)
Strikers
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford, (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
Ben Evans: Happy with that England squad, a chance to experiment and there's some players in there who will benefit from some international exposure. Think Chalobah is a good player, but based on performance & minutes this season, Hughes must be upset about not being included instead of him.
Dylan: Like the new faces in the England squad but I wanna see the likes of Deeney or Wilson given a chance.
Jordan H: England squads are actually getting more exciting now.
Henderson - is that you?!
Jo Lenton: The England squad is looking pretty youthful and exciting I haven’t said that for a while!
Daniel Young: Sorry Welbeck again! Why?????
Tom Hallam: Seeing Nathaniel Chalobah back in the England squad pleases me. Exciting to see a few fresh names in there, time and youth is on our side...
'Joe Hart's international career is not over'
Gareth Southgate has also been talking about those he has not included in his 25-man squad.
On Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, he said: "We don't need to see Joe in a game to see what he can do. He looks settled at Burnley, but his international career is not over."
'Sancho is excelling' - Southgate
Gareth Southgate on including Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount: "It's been a brave decision by him to play in the Bundesliga, but he is playing in front of big support every week. He's dealing with that and excelling.
"Mason has created more chances than anyone in the Championship. He's trained with us before.
"Both players are in their formative stages but we think they can play in the group."
Fans reactions
England squad announcement
Mavin: Would have been so easy to just go back to calling up someone like Sturridge but so glad to see such an exciting England squad.
Dave Kidd: Good, bold England squad. Midfield badly needed freshening up and Sancho worth making a statement for. A brave move for the kid to go to Dortmund and he's doing well there.
Steven Chicken: Surprised to see Barkley in the latest England squad, and a little bit less (but still slightly) surprised not to see Sturridge in there given the striker shortage. Very bold selections, overall.
It's a great opportunity - Southgate
Gareth Southgate on new call-ups James Maddison, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho: "It's a big call, but it aligns to what we've done in the last 18 months. We have some injuries in midfield, so there's an opportunity there. We think there are some exciting young players we have been tracking, and it's a great opportunity for us to look at them.
"We are always conscious of the balance on how quickly we put those players in, but we think they are performing well with their clubs, they're confident players and we get an understanding of how they and we work. So we are excited to see them."
England 25-man squad in full
Leicester forward James Maddison, Chelsea midfielder (on loan at Derby) Mason Mount and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho are the new names in Gareth Southgate's England squad to face Croatia and Spain on 12 and 15 October respectively.
There is also a recall for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.
Southgate extends contract until 2022 World Cup