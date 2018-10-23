Arsenal reaction & Champions League build-up
Summary
- Ozil stars as Arsenal beat Leicester for 10th straight win
- Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford in Champions League
- Manchester United v Juventus (20:00 BST)
- Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City (20:00 BST)
- Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
The Telegraph
The Telegraph have filled their page with a picture of a rather jubilant looking Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang....
If anyone is wondering about those smiles just watch Arsenal's third goal against Leicester last night.
An absolute joy to behold!
The back pages
Daily Star
The Daily Star lead with Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United in the Champions League while Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also get a mention.
The back pages
The Times
The Times centre their attention on Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Watch out United'
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror concentrate on Cristiano Ronaldo and also cover stories on Arsenal, Manchester City and Eden Hazard.
Apparently Pep Guardiola doesn't feel Manchester City and their supporters are quite on the right page to win the Champions League yet....really?
The back pages
Daily Express
The Daily Express follow up on Arsenal's victory over Leicester with a headline that pays homage to Mesut Ozil.
They also feature stories relating to Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
'Perfect 10'
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail go all Beautiful South with their focus on Mesut Ozil's performance for Arsenal last night in the Premier League (something I'll be coming back to).
They also unsurprisingly look at Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford this evening to face Manchester United in Juventus colours.
Post update
We'll kick-off this morning with a look at the back pages from the national newspapers.
You can probably guess what they are talking about.
Good morning
Good morning. Thanks for joining me.
We're nine games into the Premier League season and up to match day three in the Champions League.
So in other words the football season is in full swing. Great isn't it....