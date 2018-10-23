Arsenal reaction & Champions League build-up

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Ozil stars as Arsenal beat Leicester for 10th straight win
  2. Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford in Champions League
  3. Manchester United v Juventus (20:00 BST)
  4. Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City (20:00 BST)
  5. Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    The Telegraph

    The Telegraph have filled their page with a picture of a rather jubilant looking Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang....

    If anyone is wondering about those smiles just watch Arsenal's third goal against Leicester last night.

    An absolute joy to behold!

    Daily Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. The back pages

    Daily Star

    The Daily Star lead with Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United in the Champions League while Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also get a mention.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. The back pages

    The Times

    The Times centre their attention on Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Watch out United'

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror concentrate on Cristiano Ronaldo and also cover stories on Arsenal, Manchester City and Eden Hazard.

    Apparently Pep Guardiola doesn't feel Manchester City and their supporters are quite on the right page to win the Champions League yet....really?

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. The back pages

    Daily Express

    The Daily Express follow up on Arsenal's victory over Leicester with a headline that pays homage to Mesut Ozil.

    They also feature stories relating to Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

    The Daily Express back page
    Copyright: The Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Perfect 10'

    Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail go all Beautiful South with their focus on Mesut Ozil's performance for Arsenal last night in the Premier League (something I'll be coming back to).

    They also unsurprisingly look at Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford this evening to face Manchester United in Juventus colours.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    We'll kick-off this morning with a look at the back pages from the national newspapers.

    You can probably guess what they are talking about.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    Good morning. Thanks for joining me.

    We're nine games into the Premier League season and up to match day three in the Champions League.

    So in other words the football season is in full swing. Great isn't it....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top