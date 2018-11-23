Premier League news conferences

Or are you more likely to be feeling like this......?
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe and Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Or are you more likely to be feeling like this......?
Post update
In case you're wondering that's only 115 days or so away.....and takes us through to mid-March
Post update
Good morning.
We’re now back into another of those pesky ‘domestic breaks’ and are counting down the days to the next international break for the return of football that really matters....anyone?