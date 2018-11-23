Premier League news conferences

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text on 81111
  2. Premier League news conferences at Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Man City

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe and Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Post update

    In case you're wondering that's only 115 days or so away.....and takes us through to mid-March

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Good morning.

    We’re now back into another of those pesky ‘domestic breaks’ and are counting down the days to the next international break for the return of football that really matters....anyone?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top