Reaction to Premier League derby drama

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Liverpool score 96th-minute winner against Everton
  2. Arsenal come from behind to beat Tottenham
  3. Tottenham supporter arrested after banana skin thrown at north London derby
  4. Chelsea beat west London rivals Fulham
  5. Get involved via #bbcfootball or text on 81111

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'Spurs pay for tough week'

    Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

    Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino doing his best 'keeping it upbeat' impression after the north London derby.

    Video content

    Video caption: Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs 'pay' for tough week says Pochettino
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Shots fired

    Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

    Well then...what do we make of this.

    And to think it was all looking so good for Tottenham at half time when they led 2-1.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Important win'

    Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

    Bit of an understatement perhaps......

    Video content

    Video caption: Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham: Emery hails 'important' derby win
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Arsenal and Emery make biggest statement'

    Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Remember when Arsenal were really, really good?

    Me too. And while they may not quite be Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' (circa 2004), they did stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games against Spurs.

    There are still defensive frailties but also signs that Unai Emery is transforming the Gunners into a team to be reckoned with once again according to BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

    Just have a read of this.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'It has embarrassed the Premier League'

    Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

    Ian Wright

    Former Arsenal & England striker on Match of the Day

    I've played against Spurs and I've taken a lot of abuse but never ever has it been racial.

    Now Spurs have to deal with this because some idiot has done that. It's not only embarrassed Spurs but it has embarrassed the Premier League because it has gone around the world.

    It's really unfortunate to see.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Completely unacceptable'

    Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham

    Banana skin
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There may have been six goals, a sending-off, and a remarkable Arsenal fightback - which saw the Gunners come from behind to beat rivals Tottenham 4-2...but that was all overshadowed by something rather more unsavoury.

    Namely a Spurs supporter being arrested after a banana skin was thrown on to the pitch following a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal for Arsenal.

    There were also six arrests for public order offences, at least two of which were believed to be Arsenal fans who lit smoke canisters during the match.

    "Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," a Tottenham spokesman said of the banana-skin incident.

    You can read the full story here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Outrageous' to 'outrage'

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror goes from 'outrageous' to 'outrage' with its coverage of events from Sunday.

    They also cover a story originally from the Daily Record, that claims Manchester United boss compared Paul Pogba to a virus following Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Disgrace'

    The Sun

    The Sun lead with a story that highlights the horrible side of the north London derby.

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express lead with Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham and the banana skin thrown at Gunners forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. The back pages

    The Times

    The Times focus on a banana skin that was thrown on to the pitch during Sunday's ill-tempered north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Derby mayhem

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph's headline sums up the north London and Merseyside derbies to a tee.

    Telegraph sport pages
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    First things first though. Let's have a look at some of the newspaper back pages this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Good morning

    Well what a weekend of Premier League action that was.

    Just the 27 goals across the league with seven of those arriving during two raucous derby matches yesterday in north London and Merseyside......

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top