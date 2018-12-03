Reaction to Premier League derby drama
Summary
- Liverpool score 96th-minute winner against Everton
- Arsenal come from behind to beat Tottenham
- Tottenham supporter arrested after banana skin thrown at north London derby
- Chelsea beat west London rivals Fulham
By Steve Sutcliffe
'Spurs pay for tough week'
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino doing his best 'keeping it upbeat' impression after the north London derby.
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
And to think it was all looking so good for Tottenham at half time when they led 2-1.
'Important win'
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
'Arsenal and Emery make biggest statement'
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
Remember when Arsenal were really, really good?
Me too. And while they may not quite be Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' (circa 2004), they did stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games against Spurs.
There are still defensive frailties but also signs that Unai Emery is transforming the Gunners into a team to be reckoned with once again according to BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.
'It has embarrassed the Premier League'
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
Ian Wright
Former Arsenal & England striker on Match of the Day
I've played against Spurs and I've taken a lot of abuse but never ever has it been racial.
Now Spurs have to deal with this because some idiot has done that. It's not only embarrassed Spurs but it has embarrassed the Premier League because it has gone around the world.
It's really unfortunate to see.
'Completely unacceptable'
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
There may have been six goals, a sending-off, and a remarkable Arsenal fightback - which saw the Gunners come from behind to beat rivals Tottenham 4-2...but that was all overshadowed by something rather more unsavoury.
Namely a Spurs supporter being arrested after a banana skin was thrown on to the pitch following a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal for Arsenal.
There were also six arrests for public order offences, at least two of which were believed to be Arsenal fans who lit smoke canisters during the match.
"Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," a Tottenham spokesman said of the banana-skin incident.
You can read the full story here.
'Outrageous' to 'outrage'
Good morning
Well what a weekend of Premier League action that was.
Just the 27 goals across the league with seven of those arriving during two raucous derby matches yesterday in north London and Merseyside......