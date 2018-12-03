Reaction to Premier League derby drama

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Remember when Arsenal were really, really good?

Me too. And while they may not quite be Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' (circa 2004), they did stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games against Spurs.

There are still defensive frailties but also signs that Unai Emery is transforming the Gunners into a team to be reckoned with once again according to BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

Just have a read of this.