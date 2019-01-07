Pete Wild celebrates
Live

FA Cup reaction after third-round upsets & transfer news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Newport shock Leicester in FA Cup third round
  2. Oldham win at Fulham, Barnet beat Sheffield United
  3. Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
  4. Chelsea & Tottenham Carabao Cup news conferences
  5. Get Involved #bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe and Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. FA Cup Catch-Up

    They will be looking to join the likes of Newport, Oldham and non-league Barnet in the fourth round.

    And here's all the best action from the third round so far...

    Video content

    Video caption: Giant killings, great goals & funnies - Catch-Up on FA Cup round three
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)

    BBC One

    But the FA Cup third round is not over yet.

    Wolves host Liverpool in an all-Premier League tie tonight, which is live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC website (19:45 GMT).

    That will be followed by the fourth-round draw, plus there'll be four replays next week - five if there is no winner between Wolves and Liverpool tonight.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Which was the biggest shock?

    As well as yesterday's shocks, there were two more upsets on Saturday with Gillingham knocking out Cardiff and Bristol City beating Huddersfield.

    But which was the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round?

    Have a look at this to make your mind up and cast your vote.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)

    Now there has been talk in recent years of the FA Cup losing its lustre. That old magic and prestige disappearing.....with heavy festive schedules and the importance of league positions used to explain away weakened teams.

    But what do you make of it all? Would you put a top-half finish or even lower above a trophy and route into Europe?

    And was it really any surprise to see Leicester (seven changes), Sheffield United (10 changes) and Fulham (six changes) all stumble out?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Return of the giantkillers'

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. The back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Unsurprisingly, lots of love for Newport this morning with the Daily Mail also focusing on events at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    The Sun

    The Sun focus on a 'Magic Sunday' of FA Cup action, while Manchester United's warm-weather training camp and a Wayne Rooney story are also highlighted.

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'The greatest result in our history'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Who are we to argue with the Newport manager Michael Flynn.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Newport humble Leicester'

    The Times

    What better place to start.

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    But first let's have a quick look at the newspaper back pages.....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Good morning

    Good morning all. Well what a great weekend of FA Cup action. We're almost down to the last 32. But not quite.

    We're happy to admit that we didn't see Newport being in the hat for tonight's draw.....did you?

    And what about Oldham's win at Fulham and Barnet's success at Sheffield United.

    The FA Cup magic lives on....there's also still the matter of four third-round replays to follow, and let's not forget tonight's tie between Wolves and Liverpool, which is live on BBC One and online (19:45 GMT).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top