FA Cup reaction after third-round upsets & transfer news

- Newport shock Leicester in FA Cup third round
- Oldham win at Fulham, Barnet beat Sheffield United
- Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
- Chelsea & Tottenham Carabao Cup news conferences
By Steve Sutcliffe and Ben Collins
'Not watched this much... honest'
Newport 2-1 Leicester
Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond were the heroes for Newport. It's fair to say they had an enjoyable evening last night...
FA Cup Catch-Up
They will be looking to join the likes of Newport, Oldham and non-league Barnet in the fourth round.
And here's all the best action from the third round so far...
Wolves v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
BBC One
But the FA Cup third round is not over yet.
Wolves host Liverpool in an all-Premier League tie tonight, which is live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC website (19:45 GMT).
That will be followed by the fourth-round draw, plus there'll be four replays next week - five if there is no winner between Wolves and Liverpool tonight.
Which was the biggest shock?
As well as yesterday's shocks, there were two more upsets on Saturday with Gillingham knocking out Cardiff and Bristol City beating Huddersfield.
But which was the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round?
Have a look at this to make your mind up and cast your vote.
Now there has been talk in recent years of the FA Cup losing its lustre. That old magic and prestige disappearing.....with heavy festive schedules and the importance of league positions used to explain away weakened teams.
But what do you make of it all? Would you put a top-half finish or even lower above a trophy and route into Europe?
And was it really any surprise to see Leicester (seven changes), Sheffield United (10 changes) and Fulham (six changes) all stumble out?
'Return of the giantkillers'
The Guardian
The back pages
The Daily Mail
Unsurprisingly, lots of love for Newport this morning with the Daily Mail also focusing on events at Rodney Parade on Sunday.
The Sun
The Sun focus on a 'Magic Sunday' of FA Cup action, while Manchester United's warm-weather training camp and a Wayne Rooney story are also highlighted.
'The greatest result in our history'
The Daily Telegraph
Who are we to argue with the Newport manager Michael Flynn.
'Newport humble Leicester'
The Times
What better place to start.
But first let's have a quick look at the newspaper back pages.....
Good morning
Good morning all. Well what a great weekend of FA Cup action. We're almost down to the last 32. But not quite.
We're happy to admit that we didn't see Newport being in the hat for tonight's draw.....did you?
And what about Oldham's win at Fulham and Barnet's success at Sheffield United.
The FA Cup magic lives on....there's also still the matter of four third-round replays to follow, and let's not forget tonight's tie between Wolves and Liverpool, which is live on BBC One and online (19:45 GMT).