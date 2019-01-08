FA Cup reaction and transfer gossip

I think it would be fair to say Chris Sutton was impressed with Wolves last night...
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Wolves sensational'
I think it would be fair to say Chris Sutton was impressed with Wolves last night...
Post update
Time for a quick recap of the action from Monday night for any Wolves fans who fancy basking in glory a little longer.
Was it worth it Arsene?
The Daily Express
Wolves take centre stage in the Daily Express, who also lead with a story about Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino
Post update
The Daily Star
The Daily Star also focus on Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at Wolves.
'Thrown to the Wolves'
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail also devote plenty of their back page to Liverpool's defeat at Wolves as well as picking up on some quotes from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The back pages
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror focus on the FA Cup and also suggest Manchester United's players would be happy if interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is given the job permanently.
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Unsurprisingly the Daily Telegraph leads with Wolves' victory over Liverpool
Post update
But first let's take a look at the newspaper back pages....
Good morning
Good morning and I'll start by offering my congratulations to Wolves.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side grabbed a first home victory against Liverpool since a 1-0 win in August 1981 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.
And there were another couple of cracking goals and plenty of talking points from the contest.