FA Cup reaction and transfer gossip

Summary

  1. Wolves knock Liverpool out in FA Cup third round
  2. Arsenal to face Man Utd, Crystal Palace to host Tottenham in fourth round
  3. Get Involved #bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)

By Steve Sutcliffe

    Time for a quick recap of the action from Monday night for any Wolves fans who fancy basking in glory a little longer.

    Video caption: FA Cup: Wolves 2-1 Liverpool highlights
  3. Was it worth it Arsene?

    The Daily Express

    Wolves take centre stage in the Daily Express, who also lead with a story about Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star also focus on Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. 'Thrown to the Wolves'

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail also devote plenty of their back page to Liverpool's defeat at Wolves as well as picking up on some quotes from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  6. The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror focus on the FA Cup and also suggest Manchester United's players would be happy if interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is given the job permanently.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  7. The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Unsurprisingly the Daily Telegraph leads with Wolves' victory over Liverpool

    Telegraph sport page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  8. Post update

    But first let's take a look at the newspaper back pages....

  9. Good morning

    Good morning and I'll start by offering my congratulations to Wolves.

    Nuno Espirito Santo's side grabbed a first home victory against Liverpool since a 1-0 win in August 1981 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

    And there were another couple of cracking goals and plenty of talking points from the contest.

