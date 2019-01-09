Live
Reaction after Spurs gain edge over Chelsea, plus transfer gossip
- VAR helps Tottenham take 1-0 over Chelsea in semi-final first leg
- Manchester City host Burton in other semi-final (19:45)
By Steve Sutcliffe
In case you're wondering Burton's 4-0 success came at fellow League One side Rochdale....so not quite comparable to a visit to Manchester City.
'Scared to death'
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror throws forward to Burton's task at Manchester City tonight in the other Carabao Cup semi-final.
They obviously forgot that the Brewers won 4-0 on their last visit to Greater Manchester....
The back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail lead with two Spurs stories and suggest their stay at Wembley is about to end.
The back pages
The Daily Star
Nice play on words.
'So VAR so good'
The Sun also pick out the decisive moment of Tottenham's 1-0 win over Chelsea on their back page
The back pages
The Guardian
Guess what makes the headlines in the Guardian....
'VAR puts Chelsea in a spot'
Independent
The i paper go all pictorial to show the moment Tottenham's Harry Kane won a penalty against Chelsea.
They also focus on a story about the future of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich reportedly making a £35m offer for the forward.
I think you can probably imagine what the national newspapers have covered this morning.....
Good morning
Harry Kane looked miles offside last night didn't he......?
But thanks to VAR there's plenty to chat about this morning starting with Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.