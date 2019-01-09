Mauricio Pochetinno
Live

Reaction after Spurs gain edge over Chelsea, plus transfer gossip

Summary

  1. VAR helps Tottenham take 1-0 over Chelsea in semi-final first leg
  2. Manchester City host Burton in other semi-final (19:45)
  3. Get Involved #bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    In case you're wondering Burton's 4-0 success came at fellow League One side Rochdale....so not quite comparable to a visit to Manchester City.

  2. 'Scared to death'

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror throws forward to Burton's task at Manchester City tonight in the other Carabao Cup semi-final.

    They obviously forgot that the Brewers won 4-0 on their last visit to Greater Manchester....

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  3. The back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail lead with two Spurs stories and suggest their stay at Wembley is about to end.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  4. The back pages

    The Daily Star

    Nice play on words.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. 'So VAR so good'

    The Sun also pick out the decisive moment of Tottenham's 1-0 win over Chelsea on their back page

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
  6. The back pages

    The Guardian

    Guess what makes the headlines in the Guardian....

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
  7. 'VAR puts Chelsea in a spot'

    Independent

    The i paper go all pictorial to show the moment Tottenham's Harry Kane won a penalty against Chelsea.

    They also focus on a story about the future of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich reportedly making a £35m offer for the forward.

    i paper back page
    Copyright: i paper
  8. Post update

    I think you can probably imagine what the national newspapers have covered this morning.....

  9. Good morning

    Harry Kane looked miles offside last night didn't he......?

    But thanks to VAR there's plenty to chat about this morning starting with Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

