Transfer news & FA Cup news conferences

FA Cup news conferences - Brighton (8.30 GMT) Man Utd (9:00 GMT) & West Ham (12.30 GMT)
- Gonzalo Higuain joins Chelsea on loan, Frenkie De Jong signs for Barcelona plus all the latest transfer gossip & updates
- Man City reach EFL Cup final with 10-0 aggregate win over Burton
- Chelsea to face Tottenham in other semi-final 19:45 GMT (0-1 agg)
Isco/Solari relationship has become untenable - reports
Real Madrid midfielder Isco will reportedly ask for a move from the Bernabeu in the summer if manager Santiago Solari remains in charge.
The 26-year-old is keen to remain with the Champions League holders but his relationship with the current boss has become untenable.
His last start in La Liga came in the 5-1 defeat by Barcelona on 28 October.
'Carroll to stay'
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (Sat, 19:45 GMT)
Before the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini can depart he is asked about the future of another forward, this time Andy Carroll.
Rumours have linked the former Newcastle and Liverpool forward with a January move away from the London Stadium.
"He was out for a long time with an injury, but now he is working every day with the squad and I think his performances are improving with every game," Pellegrini said.
"I don't think Andy will leave the Club before the end of the season."
'Diagana deserves new deal'
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (Sat, 19:45 GMT)
Some more from the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini - this time on Grady Diangana's new contract. The academy graduate recently signed a contract that keeps him at the London Stadium until 2025.
"He deserves it," Pellegrini said.
"He has grown and taken the next step and is working every day with the first team. Now the development will depend on his ambition to improve.
"I am always there for young players in the most dangerous part of their careers when they thing they have arrived. They are just starting to arrive and my job is to help them to try to have good development of their qualities."
'Difficult to understand, it's tragic'
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (Sat, 19:45 GMT)
The West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been asked for his thoughts on the missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala...
"It's difficult to understand it's tragic," he said.
"In this life, everyone must be prepared because all of us could be in the same situation.
"Unfortunately for him, we don't know what happened. I hope they will find him soon. He may not be alive at this moment, so it is really tragic."
'Expect changes'
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (Sat, 19:45 GMT)
More from the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini:
"We have six or seven players injured and we play on Tuesday against Wolverhampton.
"It's very important to continue in the FA Cup."It would be a big mistake if we think it will be easy as Wimbledon are in a bad moment and they lost their last game. We must take this seriously.
"We must use all the players because we have only 14 or 16 players available.
"Our mentality is to continue as far as we can."
'Impossible for me to know the future'
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (Sat, 19:45 GMT)
Here comes the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and guess what his first question is?
"On Friday, we will see the names of the players in the squad list. Marko [Arnautovic] is working with us without any problems. It is impossible for me to know the future.
Is the Arnautovic situation a problem?
"As a manager, I am worried about many different issues in my squad. Things happen in football and we know we must try to resolve this as soon as we can.
"I am speaking with all of the players every day, so I know what they want."
Arnautovic on the agenda?
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (Sat, 19:45 GMT)
We are expecting to hear from the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini shortly and we fully expect the future of Marko Arnautovic to be on the agenda again.
The 29-year-old Austrian forward was left out of the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend as a result of transfer speculation over a move to China.
Number nine shirt has to be earned
Now the number nine shirt may well be free at the San Siro following Gonzalo Higuain's switch to Chelsea but that doesn't necessarily mean that anyone can just ask for it.
Just ask AC Milan's £30m signing Krzysztof Piatek - who apparently has.
"He wanted the number nine jersey but we think it has to be earned so we decided to give him the number 19 jersey instead," said sporting director, Leonardo.
Call us old school, but we don't mind that approach.
Hefty tax bill
Premier League footballers are among the highest paid individuals in the country - but that also means they rack up a fairly high tax bill.
Players in the top flight paid an eye-watering £1.1bn in tax during the 2016-17 season, according to an Ernst and Young report.
That amount forms one-third of the £3.3bn tax generated by the league and its clubs, up from £2.4bn in 2013-14 when the last calculation was made.
If numbers are your thing, read the full story here.
Piatek unveiled by Milan
AC Milan are using this afternoon to unveil new signing Krzysztof Piatek. The Poland forward has joined the Rossoneri from Genoa - which of course helped pave the way for Gonzalo Higuain's departure to Chelsea.
Moses heading to Fenerbahce?
One player that could be heading overseas from Chelsea to get more opportunities is Victor Moses.
According to the Sun, the 28-year-old looks set to join Super Lig strugglers Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season after losing his spot at Stamford Bridge.
The wing-back has struggled to make an impression under Maurizio Sarri, making just two Premier League appearances this term after previously thriving in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system.
Joe Cole next?
Shrewsbury are well en-route to recruiting the Coventry City side of 2015-16 since Sam Ricketts took charge at the New Meadow...
Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook and midfield enforcer Romain Vincelot have already come through the door...
Who next, Joe Cole?
Shrewsbury boss eyes FA Cup win
You can learn something new everyday can't yo? Who would have known that former Wales and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Sam Ricketts was an accomplished horse rider or the son of a former international show jumper?
Former Wales and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Sam Ricketts was an accomplished horse rider or the son of a former international show jumper. Ricketts' mission to inspire League One Shrewsbury to a famous FA Cup win over Premier League Wolves on Saturday
This piece really is good with a dash of nostalgia thrown in for good measure.
The search resumes
Rescuers are into their third day of searching for Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala and a pilot whose plane vanished over the English Channel.
Police said once Thursday morning's searches had finished, a decision would be made whether to continue.
Cardiff City's Argentine striker, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson were on the aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday.
'It's going to be war'
Speaking of Thierry Henry - he was all so va-va-voom in the past but now it seems he's going a little Churchillian.
Speaking after Monaco's 3-1 Coupe de France defeat at home to Metz and amid reports he will be sackedm Henry went in to full-on combat mode when talking about his teams impending trip to Dijon.
"In Dijon, it's going to be war. Same as Guingamp on Tuesday," Henry told the club's website.
"It is absolutely necessary to get something in Dijon this weekend. I have the impression that there is a real problem at Stade Louis II. I have a hard time finding out why, I have a hard time believing it. The team makes more mistakes at home than away."
Monaco are currently second from bottom in the Ligue 1 standings and have won just two of 12 league games since Henry took over as manager in October.
Fulham striker arrested
In case you're wondering what all the fuss is surrounding Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara at the moment here's the full story.
How many will feature tonight?
Chelsea v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)
Chelsea and Tottenham renew their rivalry this evening as the Blues look to overturn a one goal deficit for a place in the Carabao Cup final.
However, this is not the first time the two sides have met in the competition.
In 2015, the two met in the final of the competition, with the Blues winning 2-0 at what is currently Tottenham's temporary home.
But can you name the 22 players who started that game? How many of them will feature tonight?
'There have been issues before'
Brighton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the racism row between Gaetan Bong and Jay Rodriguez is very much in the past ahead of Brighton's FA Cup tie with West Brom.
Seagulls full-back Bong alleged he was racially abused by Baggies striker Rodriguez during a Premier League match at The Hawthorns in January but the charge was found to be "not proven" by the Football Association.
"There have been issues before and we are all very conscious of that but that was something in the past, I think it has to be that way," said Hughton.
"That will be one of many, many football incidents that are in the past that you have to be able to move on from and I would expect everybody to feel the same."
BreakingObi Mikel joins Middlesbrough
Looks like a familiar face has signed up for Tony Pulis' red and white army.....