Transfer news & FA Cup news conferences

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the racism row between Gaetan Bong and Jay Rodriguez is very much in the past ahead of Brighton's FA Cup tie with West Brom.

Seagulls full-back Bong alleged he was racially abused by Baggies striker Rodriguez during a Premier League match at The Hawthorns in January but the charge was found to be "not proven" by the Football Association.

"There have been issues before and we are all very conscious of that but that was something in the past, I think it has to be that way," said Hughton.

"That will be one of many, many football incidents that are in the past that you have to be able to move on from and I would expect everybody to feel the same."