Less than a week to go - transfer window news & gossip

Eden Hazard let his feet do the talking in an impressive performance last night, following claims by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that the Belgian "has to do more".

Hazard put the Blues 2-1 up on aggregate with a smart left-footed finish, and after the game, the 28-year-old said he "does not care" about criticism from boss.

"It doesn't matter what the manager said," said Hazard.

