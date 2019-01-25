Chelsea
Live

Less than a week to go - transfer window news & gossip

Summary

  1. John Mikel Obi joins Middlesbrough, Monaco sack Henry plus all the latest transfer gossip & updates
  2. Chelsea beat Tottenham to book their place in Carabao Cup final
  3. Get Involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Could Mata be heading back to Spain?

    Transfer gossip

    The big transfer gossip this morning surrounds this man...

    Juan Mata
    La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata over a possible return to Spain.

    The 30-year-old Spanish international is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.

  2. Post update

    Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Chelsea win on penalties)

    The winning moment...

    David Luiz
  3. It doesn't matter what the manager said - Hazard

    Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Chelsea win on penalties)

    Eden Hazard let his feet do the talking in an impressive performance last night, following claims by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that the Belgian "has to do more".

    Hazard put the Blues 2-1 up on aggregate with a smart left-footed finish, and after the game, the 28-year-old said he "does not care" about criticism from boss.

    "It doesn't matter what the manager said," said Hazard.

    You can read the full story here.

    Eden Hazard
  4. Blues progress at the Bridge

    Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Chelsea win on penalties)

    Believe it or not, but English heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City have never played each other in a domestic final.

    But after David Luiz struck the winning penalty in the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Tottenham last night, that is about to change.

    Spurs won the first leg at Wembley 1-0, but goals from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard saw Chelsea go in front during the first half at Stamford Bridge.

    Fernando Llorente pulled one back for the visitors, to send the tie straight to penalties, but Eric Dier and Lucas Moura both missed as Luiz stepped up to seal victory.

    You can read the full match report here.

    Chelsea players celebrate
  5. Good morning

    Eden Hazard
    Hello and welcome to this morning's live blog.

    It's the final day of the week, so get the kettle on and strap yourself in as we reflect on last night's Carabao Cup semi-final, as well as looking at all of the latest transfer rumours.

    From 12:00 GMT we will also be bringing you updates from several news conferences ahead of the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

