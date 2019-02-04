Live
Man City cut Liverpool's lead and Man Utd go 10 unbeaten - Premier League reaction
- Sergio Aguero hat-trick helps Man City cut gap to Liverpool to two points in title race
- Man Utd win at Leicester to go 10 matches unbeaten under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
By Steve Sutcliffe
'Arsenal have to spend'
Man City 3-1 Arsenal
'Premier League title race down to three'
So has Manchester City's win over Arsenal and consecutive Tottenham victories, against Watford and Newcastle, reignited the Premier League title race?
Well here is what BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty makes of it all.
By the way, the Manchester United player to beat Marcus Rashford to 100 Premier League appearances at a younger age....?
Well it could only be one man couldn't it...A certain Ryan Giggs.
Giggs did it at 21 years and 74 days. Rachford hit the mark at 21 years and 95 days.
'Rashford given top marks'
The Daily Express follows a similar pattern. Plenty of love for Sergio Aguero and Marcus Rashford.
'Over two you'
The Daily Mirror focus on both Sergio Aguero and Marcus Rashford.
The England forward became the second youngest player in Premier League history to reach 100 appearances for Manchester United in the competition at Leicester on Sunday.
Oh and he scored the winner as well.
Quick bit of trivia now, but can anyone guess who the only United player to reach 100 appearances at a younger age is?
'Over two you Klopp'
The Sun are all about Manchester City....
'On the surge'
The Guardian have thrown in nice Sergio Aguero related pun.
'We've got our mojo back'
The Times and the Daily Mail both focus on Manchester City and comments made by manager Pep Guardiola.
Right time to have a look at what the national newspapers make of it all....
Sergio Aguero is some player isn't he? Just the 157 goals in 227 appearances for the Argentina forward in Manchester City colours now.
And his hat-trick helped Manchester City dispatch Arsenal and maintain the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
There's only two points in it at the top of the table now with Tottenham also coming up on the rails, four points back.
Although Liverpool could extend their lead when they face West Ham on Monday night (20:00 GMT).
'Incredible'
And what about this guy.....?
Good morning
Good morning.
Well it looks as though the Premier League title race is back on doesn’t it?