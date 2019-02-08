Premier League news conferences

getty Copyright: getty

As well as a possible new contract for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter.

Spurs are apparently interested in Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, as a potential replacement for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, who is a target for Real Madrid.

While Paris St-Germain could make a summer move for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante.

