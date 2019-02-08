Live

Premier League news conferences

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Premier League news conferences
  2. Man Utd at 08:30 GMT
  3. Spurs 12:30, Chelsea 13:00
  4. Everton, Liverpool, Man City 13:30
  5. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Rashford, Ginter, Maddison, Kante - gossip

    Marcus Rashford
    Copyright: getty

    As well as a possible new contract for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter.

    Spurs are apparently interested in Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, as a potential replacement for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, who is a target for Real Madrid.

    While Paris St-Germain could make a summer move for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante.

    But you can see all of that in the gossip.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Big games looming at Man Utd

    Fulham v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    It’s the start of a very big period of games for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

    PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, Chelsea in the FA Cup the following Monday and then Liverpool in the Premier League.

    It all starts with a trip to Fulham tomorrow when victory would take United into the top four - at least for a day.

    .Man Utd press conference
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star say Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is in line for a bumper new contract.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror also feature quotes from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: The Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'We felt we had lost title'

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express pick up on stories from Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea

    The Daily Express back page
    Copyright: The Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    The Sun

    The Sun picks up on comments made by Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and a story about Premier League managers missing a conference on VAR.

    Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Before we get going though let's have a quick look at what the national newspapers are talking about today....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    It is of course another big weekend in the Premier League title race.

    Liverpool can regain top spot if they beat Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (15:00 GMT) with leaders Manchester City hosting Chelsea on Sunday (16:00 GMT).

    Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be facing the media later today (13:30 GMT).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Another Premier League weekend is almost upon us so we will be hearing from managers around the country throughout the day.

    Manchester United's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is first up around 09:00 GMT.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top