Premier League news conferences

As well as a possible new contract for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter. Spurs are apparently interested in Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, as a potential replacement for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, who is a target for Real Madrid. While Paris St-Germain could make a summer move for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante. But you can see all of that in the gossip.
By Steve Sutcliffe
Rashford, Ginter, Maddison, Kante - gossip
Big games looming at Man Utd
Fulham v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It’s the start of a very big period of games for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, Chelsea in the FA Cup the following Monday and then Liverpool in the Premier League.
It all starts with a trip to Fulham tomorrow when victory would take United into the top four - at least for a day.
The Daily Star
The Daily Star say Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is in line for a bumper new contract.
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror also feature quotes from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.
'We felt we had lost title'
The Daily Express
The Daily Express pick up on stories from Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea
The Sun
The Sun picks up on comments made by Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and a story about Premier League managers missing a conference on VAR.
Before we get going though let's have a quick look at what the national newspapers are talking about today....
It is of course another big weekend in the Premier League title race.
Liverpool can regain top spot if they beat Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (15:00 GMT) with leaders Manchester City hosting Chelsea on Sunday (16:00 GMT).
Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be facing the media later today (13:30 GMT).
Good morning.
Another Premier League weekend is almost upon us so we will be hearing from managers around the country throughout the day.
Manchester United's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is first up around 09:00 GMT.