Steven Davis
Euro 2020 qualifying reaction

  1. Scotland stunned in Kazakhstan
  2. Northern Ireland make winning start against Estonia
  3. England to host Czech Republic (19:45 GMT)
By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph focus on Declan Rice's historic use of Instagram and Scotland's miserable result against Kazahkstan in the Astana Arena.

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail focus on England players Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.

    Sancho is expected to make his first competitive start for the Three Lions at Wembley tonight (19:45 GMT) against the Czech Republic.

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror lead with stories about Declan Rice and Scotland.

  4. Borat boys batter Scotland

    The Daily Star

    Remember Borat anyone? It was a 2006 mockumentary/comedy with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen playing the title character, Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious Kazakh journalist.

    Can't imagine too many Scotland fans will ever have imagined being the brunt of the joke quite like this in the Daily Star.

    So where to start this morning.

    Let's have a look at what the national newspapers have to say.

  6. Good morning

    Good morning.

    I think it’s fair to say that some of the home nations have started their Euro 2020 qualifiers a little better than others…..

    It was a good night for Northern Ireland who beat Estonia at Windsor Park.

    But what about Scotland losing 3-0 in Kazakhstan. Ouch.

