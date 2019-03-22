Euro 2020 qualifying reaction

The Telegraph focus on Declan Rice's historic use of Instagram and Scotland's miserable result against Kazahkstan in the Astana Arena.
By Steve Sutcliffe
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph focus on Declan Rice's historic use of Instagram and Scotland's miserable result against Kazahkstan in the Astana Arena.
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail focus on England players Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.
Sancho is expected to make his first competitive start for the Three Lions at Wembley tonight (19:45 GMT) against the Czech Republic.
Daily Mirror
The Mirror lead with stories about Declan Rice and Scotland.
Borat boys batter Scotland
The Daily Star
Remember Borat anyone? It was a 2006 mockumentary/comedy with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen playing the title character, Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious Kazakh journalist.
Can't imagine too many Scotland fans will ever have imagined being the brunt of the joke quite like this in the Daily Star.
So where to start this morning.
Let's have a look at what the national newspapers have to say.
Good morning
I think it’s fair to say that some of the home nations have started their Euro 2020 qualifiers a little better than others…..
It was a good night for Northern Ireland who beat Estonia at Windsor Park.
But what about Scotland losing 3-0 in Kazakhstan. Ouch.