Reaction as Man City regain Premier League top spot

Before we get into all that though let's have a look at the national newspaper back pages.....
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Before we get into all that though let's have a look at the national newspaper back pages.....
'We are top of the league'
Man City 2-0 Cardiff
It's an old chant but 'we are top of the league' came out at the Etihad last night, as Manchester City moved back on to the top of the tree again with a 2-0 win over Cardiff.
You can read the report on that one here.
The elation wasn't exactly confined to the stands either....
Good morning
Good morning. Well what another great night of Premier League football.
The title race is having more ups and downs than the Big Dipper at Blackpool.
Then again it also probably helps when Manchester City and Liverpool play on alternate days!