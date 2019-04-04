Man City players celebrate
Reaction as Man City regain Premier League top spot

  1. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text on 81111
  2. Manchester City beat Cardiff to reclaim top spot
  3. Tottenham win first game in new stadium
  4. Chelsea move fifth with win over Brighton

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

    Before we get into all that though let's have a look at the national newspaper back pages.....

  2. 'We are top of the league'

    Man City 2-0 Cardiff

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's an old chant but 'we are top of the league' came out at the Etihad last night, as Manchester City moved back on to the top of the tree again with a 2-0 win over Cardiff.

    You can read the report on that one here.

    The elation wasn't exactly confined to the stands either....

  3. Good morning

    Good morning. Well what another great night of Premier League football.

    The title race is having more ups and downs than the Big Dipper at Blackpool.

    Then again it also probably helps when Manchester City and Liverpool play on alternate days!

