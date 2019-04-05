Danny Rose & Harry Kane
Live

Premier League & FA Cup news conferences

Summary

  1. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text on 81111
  2. 'I can't wait to see the back of football' - Danny Rose speaks out on racism
  3. Premier League clubs spend £260m on agents
  4. Man City & Wolves - FA Cup semi-final news conferences
  5. Premier League news conferences: Bournemouth (9:00), West Ham (12:30), Crystal Palace (12:45), Arsenal (13:00), Chelsea (13:15), Everton (13:30) & Newcastle (13:30)

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    Danny Rose
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Tottenham defender Danny Rose says he "can't wait to see the back of football" and is frustrated at the lack of action taken against fans' racism.

    Racist chanting was directed at several England players, including Rose, during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

    Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour but Rose, 28, does not expect a significant punishment.

    The left-back said: "When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?"

    Rose, who was also abused while on England Under-21 duty in Serbia in 2012, says he will play on but has "had enough" of racism in the game.

    You can read more on all that here.

  2. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror lead with Danny Rose but also look forward to Liverpool's game at Southampton and comments made by manager Jurgen Klopp.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  3. 'I can't wait to quit football'

    The Daily Telegraph

    As do the Daily Telegraph. Understandable really.

    Daily Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  4. Post update

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star follow suit....

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. Post update

    The Guardian

    The Guardian also lead with Danny Rose.

    The Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  6. 'I've had enough'

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail focus on England and Tottenham defender Danny Rose speaking out on racism.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  7. Post update

    First thing first though. Let's take a peek at the national newspapers.

  8. Good morning

    Good morning. So what have we got coming up?

    Liverpool could go back to the top of the Premier League if they win at Southampton this evening.

    The FA Cup semi-finals are on the agenda, there's a smattering of Premier League matches - so the usual manager news conferences - and a few big stories to have a little look at.

