Premier League & FA Cup news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Tottenham defender Danny Rose says he "can't wait to see the back of football" and is frustrated at the lack of action taken against fans' racism.

Racist chanting was directed at several England players, including Rose, during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour but Rose, 28, does not expect a significant punishment.

The left-back said: "When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?"

Rose, who was also abused while on England Under-21 duty in Serbia in 2012, says he will play on but has "had enough" of racism in the game.

You can read more on all that here.