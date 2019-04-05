Live
Premier League & FA Cup news conferences
Summary
- 'I can't wait to see the back of football' - Danny Rose speaks out on racism
- Premier League clubs spend £260m on agents
- Man City & Wolves - FA Cup semi-final news conferences
- Premier League news conferences: Bournemouth (9:00), West Ham (12:30), Crystal Palace (12:45), Arsenal (13:00), Chelsea (13:15), Everton (13:30) & Newcastle (13:30)
Tottenham defender Danny Rose says he "can't wait to see the back of football" and is frustrated at the lack of action taken against fans' racism.
Racist chanting was directed at several England players, including Rose, during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.
Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour but Rose, 28, does not expect a significant punishment.
The left-back said: "When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?"
Rose, who was also abused while on England Under-21 duty in Serbia in 2012, says he will play on but has "had enough" of racism in the game.
You can read more on all that here.
First thing first though. Let's take a peek at the national newspapers.
Good morning
Good morning. So what have we got coming up?
Liverpool could go back to the top of the Premier League if they win at Southampton this evening.
The FA Cup semi-finals are on the agenda, there's a smattering of Premier League matches - so the usual manager news conferences - and a few big stories to have a little look at.