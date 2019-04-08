FA Cup & Premier League reaction

Watford manager Javi Gracia celebrates with Abdoulaye Doucoure
  1. Watford win FA Cup semi-final thriller against Wolves in extra time
  2. Arsenal lose at Everton in race for Premier league top four
  3. Chelsea can go third with victory over West Ham on Monday evening
By Steve Sutcliffe

    Watford 3-2 Wolves

    Gerard Deulofeu
    It was quite a game wasn't it on Sunday? Five goals, extra-time, a couple of sensational efforts and a fabulous fight back. Standard FA Cup really.

    But come on who fancied Watford when Wolves went 2-0 up? Not me. I'll be honest.

    But it was stunning comeback from the Hornets with Gerard Deulofeu reprising the role of FA Cup super-sub to perfection.

  2. Good morning

    I guess this is how it feels to reach an FA Cup final.

    Must feel great to be associated to Watford this morning eh.

