Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrate
Live

Man City back on top, Van Dijk wins player award - reaction & latest

Summary

  1. Sergio Aguero's goal gives Man City a 1-0 win at Burnley
  2. Arsenal beaten for third game in a row
  3. David de Gea makes another error as Man Utd draw with Chelsea
  4. Virgil van Dijk and Vivianne Miedema voted men's and women's players of the year

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Inch perfect'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star focus on Manchester City and say Chelsea's draw at Manchester United puts them in pole position to finish in fourth spot in the Premier League.

  2. 'Legend Aguero saves City'

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express also focus on a crucial Sergio Aguero goal for Manchester City.

  3. The back pages

    The Times also focus on the Premier League title race and a bizarre Championship game between Leeds and Aston Villa.....that had plenty of talking points.

  4. 'City inch their way to the title'

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail show the fine margins at the top of the Premier League.

  5. 'Rulers'

    The Sun

    Need I say more. Manchester City back on top of the Premier League. Just!

    Before we get into Sunday's events properly and a compelling title race, let's have a quick look at the national newspapers....

    After Liverpool thumped Huddersfield on Friday, Manchester City responded with another victory at Burnley on Sunday.

    It may have been by the narrowest of margins...literally but it does give the table that feel of as you were.

    Premier League table
  8. Good morning

    Crikey. Two games to go.

    Can anyone stop Manchester City now?

