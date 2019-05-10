Watch: Handball National Cup finals

Warrington Wolves face Cambridge in the final of the Men’s National Cup. The Wolves, five-time winners between 2012 and 2017, beat reigning champions London GD in their quarter-final. A narrow 26-25 semi-final victory against West London Eagles saw Warrington secure their place in the final.

Opponents Cambridge come into the match off the back of a semi-final victory against last year's finalists NEM Hawks, winning 35-25.

The Women’s National Cup final will see North East Manchester Hawks take on West London Eagles. The Hawks beat reigning champions London GD in their quarter-final before easing past Reading Lionesses 45-18 to secure a place in the final.

West London Eagles ran out comfortable winners against Liverpool in their quarter-final, securing a semi-final tie against Cambridge. The Eagles fell behind by one goal at half-time but fought back to win the game 23-22.