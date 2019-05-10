Watch: Handball National Cup finals
Summary
- Use play icon to watch live coverage
- Men's National Cup: Warrington Wolves v Cambridge
- Women's National Cup: NEM Hawks v West London Eagles
- Coverage provided by British Handball
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How to watch the Handball National Cup finals?
You can watch all the action from the men’s and women’s National Cup finals live on the BBC Sport website, app, connected TV and iPlayer on Sunday, 12 May from 13:55-18:30.
Men’s National Cup Final
Warrington Wolves v Cambridge – 13:55-16:00
Women’s National Cup Final
NEM Hawks v West London Eagles - 16:25-18:30
The route to the final
Warrington Wolves face Cambridge in the final of the Men’s National Cup. The Wolves, five-time winners between 2012 and 2017, beat reigning champions London GD in their quarter-final. A narrow 26-25 semi-final victory against West London Eagles saw Warrington secure their place in the final.
Opponents Cambridge come into the match off the back of a semi-final victory against last year's finalists NEM Hawks, winning 35-25.
The Women’s National Cup final will see North East Manchester Hawks take on West London Eagles. The Hawks beat reigning champions London GD in their quarter-final before easing past Reading Lionesses 45-18 to secure a place in the final.
West London Eagles ran out comfortable winners against Liverpool in their quarter-final, securing a semi-final tie against Cambridge. The Eagles fell behind by one goal at half-time but fought back to win the game 23-22.
