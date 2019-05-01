Champions League reaction and build-up

For Spurs, it was a night of bitter disappointment and frustration in their lavish new surroundings.
It was a night when their resources were simply not enough to cope with the absence of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks - key gaps exacerbated by the loss of Jan Vertonghen after a heavy blow to the head and a facial injury sustained in an aerial collision with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax keeper Andre Osana.
Son will return in Amsterdam and he gives Tottenham an extra dimension, but the force is with Ajax now and the dream that suddenly came into view after the drama of the quarter-final win over Manchester City may be out of Spurs' grasp.
They will need to summon up the spirit and quality that got them out of their group despite a dreadful start in which they lost to Barcelona at Wembley, then were beaten at Inter Milan and then drew against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
Much on later, Liverpool fans?
'Next week will be an epic'
Itsup2me: After being run ragged for 30 minutes I thought Spurs actually put in a decent performance and made a number of chances. There is still hope.
Blackswan: Spurs couldn't get a couple passes together - outclassed by younger, more confident different style of play. Actually, most other Premier League teams would have been in the same boat.
Nitram: Spurs bossed it second half, Ajax crumbled. Will be an epic game next week, think Spurs will win 1-0. Then the dreaded pens!
Total football
Tottenham 0-1 Ajax
Tottenham face a daunting task to keep their Champions League hopes alive after Ajax secured a crucial 1-0 advantage in the semi-final first leg.
Donny van de Beek's 15th-minute goal put Erik ten Hag's exciting young side firmly in the driving seat going into the second leg in Amsterdam next Wednesday.
We'll have reaction from the game and build-up to another H-U-G-E night of European action as Liverpool get ready to take on Barcelona in a mouth-watering semi-final at the Nou Camp.
Still alive
Quote Message: We are still alive. It's going to be difficult but it's still open. My players are heroes to be in the situation that we are in today. from Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham manager
We are still alive. It's going to be difficult but it's still open. My players are heroes to be in the situation that we are in today.
'One the ropes'
The Times
Ajax take control as Jan Vertonghen suffers 'serious' head injury, says The Times.
'Classy Ajax'
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail
Tottenham were given the runaround by classy Ajax, says the Daily Mail.
'Spellbinding'
The Guardian
Wednesday's back pages are full of Spurs.
The Guardian label Ajax's performance as 'spellbinding'.
Remember, it's only 'half-time', Spurs fans. The dream isn't over yet for Poch and his players.
Ajax: Real Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham.
Man City: Dynamo Kiev, Basel and Schalke.
Is Spurs' dream over?
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Much on later, Liverpool fans?
'Next week will be an epic'
#bbcfootball
Total football
Tottenham 0-1 Ajax
Still alive