Champions League reaction and build-up

For Spurs, it was a night of bitter disappointment and frustration in their lavish new surroundings.

It was a night when their resources were simply not enough to cope with the absence of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks - key gaps exacerbated by the loss of Jan Vertonghen after a heavy blow to the head and a facial injury sustained in an aerial collision with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax keeper Andre Osana.

Son will return in Amsterdam and he gives Tottenham an extra dimension, but the force is with Ajax now and the dream that suddenly came into view after the drama of the quarter-final win over Manchester City may be out of Spurs' grasp.

They will need to summon up the spirit and quality that got them out of their group despite a dreadful start in which they lost to Barcelona at Wembley, then were beaten at Inter Milan and then drew against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.