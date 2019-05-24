Watch: Skateboarding - SLS World Tour London - finals

The Street League Skateboarding World Tour is a new multi-round event format that replaces the Pro Open event this year.
The format gives more skaters from around the world a chance of competing on to the World Tour. The tour starts in London this weekend and moves on to Los Angeles, U.S and for its third stop, the World Championships in Mexico City, Mexico.
In the men's format skaters compete in the Global Open qualifiers, quarter-finals and semi-finals to reach today's finals. The women's format is slightly different in that skaters reach the semi-finals directly after their Global Open qualifiers.
American Nyjah Huston and Australia's Shane O'Neill are among the big names competing in London.
Tokyo qualifying starts here
Whoever it is that wins the SLS World Tour in London this weekend,
the event is certain to go down in history as the first-ever Olympic qualifier
in the sport of skateboarding.
The Open qualifying process allows local and other international
skaters to compete for a chance to make the quarter-finals and semi-finals and
perhaps even the final against some of the best-known skaters on the planet.
There were 45 different nations on show among the 154 qualifiers
trying to become one of the 12 women or 10 men to compete against the elite
competitors in the world at the Copper Box – itself an Olympic arena – over the
weekend.
Why I love skateboarding
If you're feeling inspired to give skateboarding a go, take a
look at this video with Australian skateboard star Hayley Wilson.
She talks
about her love of the sport and what it takes to become a top skateboarder.
How can I watch the SLS World Tour on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to late change
Britain's Korahn Gayle says he hopes the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) coming to London will inspire people to try the sport.
The Copper Box will host the world's most prestigious skateboarding competition on Saturday and Sunday and it will be broadcast live on the BBC.
Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
American Nyjah Huston and Australia's Shane O'Neill are among the big names competing in London.
When Lena was 61, she invested in a
skateboard because she was worried her bike would be stolen. Just four years
later, she skates everywhere and has taken up graffiti art and acrobatics. The
local celebrity also teaches others at Lena’s Early Skate Bird classes.
But she
hasn’t stopped there. When Lena heard about a project to open a skate park in
Uganda, she went out to help, and donated 60 skateboards in the process. Now? She’s
involved with building another skate park in northern Uganda.
Get Inspired: How to get into skateboarding
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Skateboarding has many health benefits including helping improve
your coordination; balance and flexibility.
It is fun and social; you can do it at an indoor or outdoor
skate park where you'll get to meet lots of people. Learning exciting tricks
and flips may take some time, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great
sense of personal achievement.
What is the SLS World Tour?
First stop - London
Sunday 26 May
Women's final - 16:00-17:30
Men's final - 19:00-20:30
Meet Lena - one of Finland’s oldest skateboarders
If you want to get into skateboarding, visiting a skate park is a great way to get started. The Skatepark Project website has a park finder for England, Scotland and Wales.There is also a list of parks in Northern Ireland.