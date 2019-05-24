Watch: Skateboarding - SLS World Tour London - finals

The Street League Skateboarding World Tour is a new multi-round event format that replaces the Pro Open event this year.

The format gives more skaters from around the world a chance of competing on to the World Tour. The tour starts in London this weekend and moves on to Los Angeles, U.S and for its third stop, the World Championships in Mexico City, Mexico.

In the men's format skaters compete in the Global Open qualifiers, quarter-finals and semi-finals to reach today's finals. The women's format is slightly different in that skaters reach the semi-finals directly after their Global Open qualifiers.

American Nyjah Huston and Australia's Shane O'Neill are among the big names competing in London.