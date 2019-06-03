Liverpool parade
Live

Reaction to a sensational weekend of sport

Summary

  1. Jurgen Klopp ends trophy drought with Champions League victory over Spurs
  2. More than 750,000 Reds fans line the streets of Liverpool for victory parade
  3. Huge underdog Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Anthony Joshua in heavyweight world-title bout
  4. Konta through to French Open quarters; Serena Williams suffers shock third round defeat
  Get involved: #bbcfootball or 81111 (UK only)

By Laura Savvas

Get involved

    Text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!)

    SMS Message: Showing my age. Swapped tickets to witness one biggest shocks ever in sports. Witnessed a team of American students beat might of Russian military. USA beat USSR in Lake Placid in 1980. from Anon
    Anon
  2. 'Liverpool want to tie down Klopp'

    Monday's The Times

    The Times

    The Times
    Copyright: The Times
  3. 'Ticket to ride'

    Monday's Daily Express

    The Daily Express

    Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
  4. 'Joy of six'

    Monday's Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  5. 'Mo limits'

    Monday's Daily Star

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  6. 'This is just the start... this is the end'

    Monday's Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror

    I think today's Daily Mirror does a pretty good job of summing the weekend up...

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  7. Brew up!

    It only feels right to have a browse through the newspapers as we start the new week.

    Get the kettle on.

    Make me one while you're there, please? Milk and two sugars. Ta.

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcboxing or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    Okay so Liverpool winning their sixth Champions League is obviously a huge story.

    But, and don't @ me Liverpool fans, I don't think I can really believe that Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. Madness.

    So, with that in mind, for today's get involved, I want to know:

    Where does AJ's defeat rank in the biggest sporting shocks of all time?

    What is the most memorable sporting shock you remember?

    Were you in the crowd of one of sport's historic defeats/wins?

    Get involved using #bbcboxing or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!)

    And for those of you who still have a sore head from the weekend, I'll also keep across #bbcfootball in case you fancy a natter on there.

    Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr
    Copyright: Getty Images
  10. Post update

    All the adjectives and superlatives in the world couldn't sum up what a weekend of sport we've just witnessed.

    Luckily for you, I'll be rounding up the best of the action over the last two days.

    Imagine not liking sport. IMAGINE.

  11. Post update

    The last 48 hours have given us some spectacular scenes for numerous reasons.

    Shocking defeats.

    Heartbreak in America.

    And THAT victory parade.

    It's been memorable!

    Liverpool parade
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Tottenham
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Serena Williams
    Copyright: Getty Images
