Reaction to a sensational weekend of sport

Summary
- Jurgen Klopp ends trophy drought with Champions League victory over Spurs
- More than 750,000 Reds fans line the streets of Liverpool for victory parade
- Huge underdog Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Anthony Joshua in heavyweight world-title bout
- Konta through to French Open quarters; Serena Williams suffers shock third round defeat
Okay so Liverpool winning their sixth Champions League is obviously a huge story.
But, and don't @ me Liverpool fans, I don't think I can really believe that Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. Madness.
So, with that in mind, for today's get involved, I want to know:
Where does AJ's defeat rank in the biggest sporting shocks of all time?
What is the most memorable sporting shock you remember?
Were you in the crowd of one of sport's historic defeats/wins?
All the adjectives and superlatives in the world couldn't sum up what a weekend of sport we've just witnessed.
Luckily for you, I'll be rounding up the best of the action over the last two days.
Imagine not liking sport. IMAGINE.
