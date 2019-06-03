Reaction to a sensational weekend of sport

Okay so Liverpool winning their sixth Champions League is obviously a huge story.

But, and don't @ me Liverpool fans, I don't think I can really believe that Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. Madness.

So, with that in mind, for today's get involved, I want to know:

Where does AJ's defeat rank in the biggest sporting shocks of all time?

What is the most memorable sporting shock you remember?

Were you in the crowd of one of sport's historic defeats/wins?

Get involved using #bbcboxing or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!)

And for those of you who still have a sore head from the weekend, I'll also keep across #bbcfootball in case you fancy a natter on there.