Watch: Skateboarding - SLS World Tour Los Angeles - women's & men's finals

Street League Skateboarding was founded by professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010 and sees professional street skateboarders compete against each other for the largest monetary prize in the history of skateboarding.

This year’s SLS World Tour features a new multi-round event format that replaces the Pro Open event. Each stop will include a Global Open Round that will give more skaters the opportunity to work their way up the rankings and solidify a spot on the SLS World Tour. After this round they move on to quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

The tour kicked off in London earlier this year and this weekend moves on to Los Angeles, U.S before hitting its third stop at the World Championships in Mexico City, Mexico.

On its’ final stop before the World Championships the best skateboarders will be competing against each other for crucial championship points.