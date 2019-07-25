Pamela Rosa

Watch: Skateboarding - SLS World Tour Los Angeles - women's & men's finals

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to follow the Street Skateboarding League World Tour

    All timings are BST and subject to change

    You can follow live coverage of the Street Skateboarding League World Tour in Los Angeles across our Red Button, Connected TV and online platforms. If you happen to miss the live broadcast you can catch up with repeats the following day or via the BBC iPlayer.

    Sunday 28 July

    Women’s final: 00:00-01:30 - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer

    Men’s final: 02:45-04:15 - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer

    Monday 28 July

    Women’s final: 11:30-13:00 - repeat on BBC Red Button

    Men’s final: 13:00-14:30 - repeat on BBC Red Button

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. All you need to know about the Street League Skateboarding World Tour

    Street League Skateboarding was founded by professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010 and sees professional street skateboarders compete against each other for the largest monetary prize in the history of skateboarding.

    This year’s SLS World Tour features a new multi-round event format that replaces the Pro Open event. Each stop will include a Global Open Round that will give more skaters the opportunity to work their way up the rankings and solidify a spot on the SLS World Tour. After this round they move on to quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

    The tour kicked off in London earlier this year and this weekend moves on to Los Angeles, U.S before hitting its third stop at the World Championships in Mexico City, Mexico.

    On its’ final stop before the World Championships the best skateboarders will be competing against each other for crucial championship points.

    Nyjah Houston on the men's podium at the SLS London
    Copyright: SLS
    Image caption: Nyjah Houston won the men's event in the London leg of the World Tour
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Learn how to do a kickflip

    Milton Keynes’ Alex Decunha shows BBC Sport how to perform “one of his favourite tricks” – the kickflip.

    Video content

    Video caption: Skateboarding: how to do kickflips with Alex Decunha
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into Skateboarding

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Improving coordination, balance, endurance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.

    Learning exciting tricks and flips requires patience and perseverance, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.

    Skate Board England has all the information to get started, or get back into skateboarding. If you live north of the border, you can meet like-minded people through Skateboard Scotland, membership is free!

    If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.

    Video content

    Video caption: Skateboarding like a girl: 'You should not be intimidated'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top