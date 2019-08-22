Watch: England National Touch Rugby Championships

The English National Championships are the first step along
A stepping stone to international glory
The English National Championships are the first step along the road to representing England in international competition. Only players who take part – and impress – will be considered to represent their country, so the stakes are high.
Rather than playing for their regular club sides, the players join one of seven regional teams – North East Raiders, North West Blades, West Wildcats, Midlands Tigers, South West Saxons, South East Sharks and South East Taipans.
There are opportunities to impress this weekend for juniors as well as for prospective senior internationals in men’s, women’s and mixed matches, and events for seniors and masters (veteran players for older age groups) will take place in Nottingham later in the year, meaning every player gets a fair chance to show off their skills in the hope of getting their chance on touch rugby’s biggest stages.
How is touch played?
Teams are made up of 14 players, sometimes mixed gender, with six on the pitch at any one time, and substitutions are allowed at any point during the game.
The attacking side has six chances to score before the ball is turned over to the defensive team, and as with all other types of rugby the ball must be passed backwards.
The touch is the equivalent of a tackle in rugby league. After a touch, the player in possession places the ball on the ground and steps over it. The referee’s decision is final on whether a player has been touched – there’s no VAR!
A touchdown is scored by grounding the ball on or behind the try-line, which scores one point.
Find out more on the sport and opportunities to get involved via the England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland touch associations as well as the international game.
How to follow the English National Touch Rugby Championships
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have action from all three days of competition via the BBC Sport website and app, as well as on Connected TVs. You can also watch all of the action again via the BBC iPlayer.
Sun 25 August
08:50-18:00 – Day two, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
Mon 26 August
08:20-17:00 – Day three, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
The many benefits of touch rugby
The try line is in sight! A straight sprint between her and the defender… and she's over, what a score, all without a finger being laid on her!
That's touch rugby!
There are no rucks, mauls or scrums but the game still offers all of the fitness benefits of the full-contact game, as well as a great place to socialise.
O2 Touch Rugby sessions are run right across country, with most local rugby clubs providing an opportunity to get involved. To read more click here.
England stars of 2018 have even given it a go…