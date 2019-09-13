Watch: World Urban Games - breaking final

A brand new competition featuring eight ‘new-generation’ sports including Breaking (Break Dancing), BMX Freestyle, Roller Freestyle, Parkour, 3X3 Basketball and Flying Disc Freestyle.
Getty Images
Basketball is one of the eight new-generation sports at the
World Urban Games, so if you’re feeling inspired then take a look at our guide
on how start playing.
Anyone can play, and there are thousands of outdoor courts across the
country where you can play for free. If you’d like to experience the social
aspect of basketball, you can find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern
Ireland Basketball Association websites.
What are the World Urban Games?
A brand new competition featuring eight ‘new-generation’ sports including Breaking (Break Dancing), BMX Freestyle, Roller Freestyle, Parkour, 3X3 Basketball and Flying Disc Freestyle.
The World Urban Games Budapest 2019 will bring together the biggest stars of the next generation of sports. BMX freestyle and 3x3 Basketball will both feature at Tokyo 2020 and Breakdancing (Breaking) has been proposed for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Follow Newsround's guide on what to see at the World Urban Games.
Freestyle BMX, 3X3 basketball and roller freestyle, are just some of the sports featuring at the first ever World Urban Games which take place in Budapest in Hungary this weekend.
Who to look out for
Saturday’s Breaking finals will feature men’s world number one Menno Wilhelmus Henricus van Gorp from the Netherlands, and b-girl Roxy from London who has represented GB at numerous international competitions including the UK B-Boy Championships World Finals.
In the men’s BMX finals all five of the top ranked male athletes will battle it out, including world number one Justin Dowell of USA. GB’s James Jones, who is ranked ninth in the world, will also be competing. (qualifiers tomorrow)
The women’s final also features a number of global stars, including world number one Hannah Roberts from the USA, and Minato Oike from Japan. GB’s Val Ward will be competing and after just missing out on a top three spot at the Nass Festival Invitational BMX Women's Park in July, she’ll be ready to try again on an international stage.
How to watch the World Urban Games
BBC Sport
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the World Urban Games which you can follow on the BBC Sport website & app as well as Connected TV.
Saturday, 14 September
17:15 – 18:15 - Friday’s Highlights, BBC Sport website & app
18:15 – 19:00 - Breaking finals, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 15 September
10:30 – 11:00 - Saturday’s Highlights, BBC Sport website & app
10:30 – 12:00 - Women’s BMX finals, BBC Sport website & app
15:45 – 17:30 - Men’s BMX finals, BBC Sport website & app
17:30 – 18:45 - 3v3 Basketball finals, BBC Sport website & app
Monday, 16 September
17:30 – 18:00 - Sunday’s highlights, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up on all the action on BBC iPlayer.
Basketball is one of the eight new-generation sports at the World Urban Games, so if you’re feeling inspired then take a look at our guide on how start playing.
Anyone can play, and there are thousands of outdoor courts across the country where you can play for free. If you’d like to experience the social aspect of basketball, you can find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.