Watch: World Urban Games - breaking final

Saturday’s Breaking finals will feature men’s world number one Menno Wilhelmus Henricus van Gorp from the Netherlands, and b-girl Roxy from London who has represented GB at numerous international competitions including the UK B-Boy Championships World Finals.

In the men’s BMX finals all five of the top ranked male athletes will battle it out, including world number one Justin Dowell of USA. GB’s James Jones, who is ranked ninth in the world, will also be competing. (qualifiers tomorrow)

The women’s final also features a number of global stars, including world number one Hannah Roberts from the USA, and Minato Oike from Japan. GB’s Val Ward will be competing and after just missing out on a top three spot at the Nass Festival Invitational BMX Women's Park in July, she’ll be ready to try again on an international stage.