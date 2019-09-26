Watch: Pool - IPA Tour 4 International Open

The International Open is the fourth of five events on the IPA Tour, with the Irish Open, English Open and the European Open having taken place in February, March and August, respectively. The Isle of Man Open is the final competition and is set to take place in October.
The men's professional, men's open and women's titles will all be up for grabs in Tynemouth this weekend.
In the pro ranks, the winner is the first to win eight frames and the open event is a first-to-seven format.
The ladies event sees eight groups of four players in a round-robin format, with the group winners progressing through to the knockout stages. Each match is the best of 9 frames.
BBC coverage
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the IPA World Tour 4 - International Open between the 28-29 September on the BBC Sport website and app, Connected TVs and on the BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Sunday 29 September
11:30-19:00, BBC Sport website and app, Connected TV and iPlayer
How to get into Pool
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
With tables regularly found in social spots across the UK, it is
easy to enjoy a game of pool with friends.
Bigger pockets (in eight ball), shorter cues, fewer balls - pool
is certainly an easier sport for beginners to get stuck into than its technical
cousins.
However, cue ball control, massive amounts of spin and arm power
are all needed to master the sport effectively.
Blackball is the
official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA
Tour.
The recognised rules
of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are
designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.
Three-point rule: Points are
awarded when breaking off - one point per ball that goes fully past an
imaginary line between the middle pockets and/or one point per ball
legally potted. Failure to reach the three-point minimum is a foul break.
'Skill shot': It's okay to pot
your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards
attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.
Fouls: The first shot after any
foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the International Open?
The International Open is the fourth of five events on the IPA Tour, with the Irish Open, English Open and the European Open having taken place in February, March and August, respectively. The Isle of Man Open is the final competition and is set to take place in October.
The men's professional, men's open and women's titles will all be up for grabs in Tynemouth this weekend.
In the pro ranks, the winner is the first to win eight frames and the open event is a first-to-seven format.
The ladies event sees eight groups of four players in a round-robin format, with the group winners progressing through to the knockout stages. Each match is the best of 9 frames.
BBC coverage
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the IPA World Tour 4 - International Open between the 28-29 September on the BBC Sport website and app, Connected TVs and on the BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.
Sunday 29 September
11:30-19:00, BBC Sport website and app, Connected TV and iPlayer
How to get into Pool
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
With tables regularly found in social spots across the UK, it is easy to enjoy a game of pool with friends.
Bigger pockets (in eight ball), shorter cues, fewer balls - pool is certainly an easier sport for beginners to get stuck into than its technical cousins.
However, cue ball control, massive amounts of spin and arm power are all needed to master the sport effectively.
Blackball (without the bigger pockets) is the official competitive version in this country, run by the International Professional Pool Association.
Blackball pool: What do you need to know?
Blackball is the official competitive version of pool played in the UK and is used on the IPA Tour.
The recognised rules of Blackball are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body, and are designed to be creative and entertaining to watch.