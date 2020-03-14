Coronavirus in sport latest

What is the likelihood of the season being completely null and void?
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It is very much the will of all the leagues and the majority of the clubs for that not to happen.
There are so many complications that come with making a decision of that magnitude. Clearly, no-one knows how long the game will be in shut down for. But whenever it restarts, I would think it will restart by finishing off this season.
It is not entirely clear whether players will carry on training. We are in completely uncharted territory here.
This from Tottenham's Dele Alli: "Stay safe and look after your loved ones. In the current situation lives and health must come first, football will be back when the world is ready! Wishing anyone affected a speedy recovery and hopefully we can all return to normality as soon as possible"
'Let's look on the bright side'
"We have to look on the bright side, enjoy time with the family," writes Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos on Instagram.
Real Madrid are of course in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus.
If the season is not completed what happens about promotion and relegation?
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
You would basically have three options. Declare the season void - and restart next season with the same teams that started this one in the same division, or have promotion and relegation, either using this season's positions as they currently are or having play-offs.
All of these scenarios are controversial, which is why the preference is to finish the current campaign - it's just that no-one knows when that will be.
There are nine Premier League games to be played, plus three FA Cup rounds, plus Europe. Given a clear window, you are looking at about six weeks to complete the calendar, using midweek games.
Now then.
BBC football reporter Simon Stone has produced a Q&A looking into the what could be the consequences to football in England as a result of the postponements...
Now the Super Rugby competition has been going ahead - Auckland Blues recorded a 43-10 win over the Golden Lions - however, that competition might also be postponed/cancelled after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak.
The edict effectively leaves the mainly southern hemisphere competition hamstrung after only six completed rounds, with any team entering the country having to spend two weeks quarantined.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of the world's major sporting events in an unprecedented 24 hours.
As Friday began, the Premier League was one of the last football competitions standing - albeit with fans awaiting the outcome of an emergency meeting.
During the wait, at 10:20 GMT, England's men's cricket Test tour or Sri Lanka was cancelled. Then at about 11:00 GMT the Premier League and EFL announced:no football until April.
In fact, there will be no elite football in the whole of Britain for the next three weeks at least - with BBC Sport's Dan Roan reporting that a Premier League and EFL re-start on 3-4 April is privately deemed "almost impossible".
The only Six Nations fixture still scheduled for this weekend, Wales v Scotland, was definitely on at 09:30 GMT, but called off by 14:00.
More followed.The Masters was also postponed at 14:00, and it was announced at 17:05 that April's London Marathon will be moved to October.
NBA player sorry for coronavirus joke after testing positive
Racing continues in the UK
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport
While many sporting events have been called off, horse racing continues in England as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.
There are five meetings on Saturday, including the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter (15:35 GMT) where several thousand racegoers are expected.
Fontwell, Kempton, Newcastle and Wolverhampton also stage fixtures on Saturday.
Irish racing is going ahead, but fixtures are being held behind closed doors.
Monday’s meeting at Kelso in Scotland will also take place without spectators.
'Many clubs will struggle'
BBC Breakfast
Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert has been speaking to BBC Breakfast on the impact of coronavirus on football. He says clubs in the Football League will be counting the cost.
"I think for the League One and League Two clubs, we are probably talking in the region of £300,000 to £400,000 in lost income until the end of the season.
"The main issue for those clubs is cash flow. Even if matches are postponed we have a three week gap for certain so how will clubs pay wages and their suppliers?
"I think many clubs are going to struggle significantly. Many clubs are surviving on a match-to-match basis and are reliant on the loyal few thousand turning up.
"We have to consider the staff at clubs, they are reliant on the income they get from football clubs to pay their own bills as well."
This from Tottenham's Dele Alli: "Stay safe and look after your loved ones. In the current situation lives and health must come first, football will be back when the world is ready! Wishing anyone affected a speedy recovery and hopefully we can all return to normality as soon as possible"
Will Liverpool win the Premier League title no matter what?
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I don't think we can say 'no matter what' because the option of scrapping this season does exist. However, everyone recognises that would be exceptionally harsh on Jurgen Klopp's men.
Scrapping this season is not the option being thought of as preferable at this stage. The aim is definitely to end the current campaign at some point.
Ronaldo sends a message
As you also might have read, Juventus player Daniele Rugani had contracted the coronavirus and is currently recovering.
Many members of Juve's players and staff are now in self-isolation as a consequence.
Former world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message he posted on social media on Friday:
This was in The Times on Saturday....
The FA chairman Greg Clarke has told the Premier League that he does not think the domestic football season will be completed.
Here is a link to the article.
Now then.
BBC football reporter Simon Stone has produced a Q&A looking into the what could be the consequences to football in England as a result of the postponements...
For a comprehensive list of what events have been postponed or cancelled go to our coronavirus timeline.
Super Rugby in doubt?
Now the Super Rugby competition has been going ahead - Auckland Blues recorded a 43-10 win over the Golden Lions - however, that competition might also be postponed/cancelled after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak.
The edict effectively leaves the mainly southern hemisphere competition hamstrung after only six completed rounds, with any team entering the country having to spend two weeks quarantined.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'feeling better already'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is "feeling better already" after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Gunners have closed their training ground, while staff who had recent contact with Arteta are self-isolating.
"Thanks for your words and support," the Spaniard, 37, wrote on Twitter. "We're all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge.
"Everyone's health is all that matters right now. Protect each other by following the guidelines," he added.
"We'll come through this together."
More here.
There is sport out there...
If you look hard enough there is sport to follow.
England's Alice Hewson is three shots off the lead going into the final 18 holes of the South African Open.
That was the Friday that was
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of the world's major sporting events in an unprecedented 24 hours.
As Friday began, the Premier League was one of the last football competitions standing - albeit with fans awaiting the outcome of an emergency meeting.
During the wait, at 10:20 GMT, England's men's cricket Test tour or Sri Lanka was cancelled. Then at about 11:00 GMT the Premier League and EFL announced:no football until April.
In fact, there will be no elite football in the whole of Britain for the next three weeks at least - with BBC Sport's Dan Roan reporting that a Premier League and EFL re-start on 3-4 April is privately deemed "almost impossible".
The only Six Nations fixture still scheduled for this weekend, Wales v Scotland, was definitely on at 09:30 GMT, but called off by 14:00.
More followed.The Masters was also postponed at 14:00, and it was announced at 17:05 that April's London Marathon will be moved to October.
There was still some live sport happening. A crowd of 68,859 watched Al Boum Photo win a second successive Cheltenham Gold Cup.
We are certainly in unusual times.
The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the postponement and cancellation of sporting events in the UK and across the world, including all elite football in Britain.
Follow this live text coverage for all the latest news.