Coronavirus - latest updates in sport

Super League clubs will meet with the Rugby Football League on Monday to discuss how the sport responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
While much of the weekend's elite sport in Britain was postponed, Super League and Challenge Cup fixtures were played.
RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said they had "adhered to the guidelines" set out by government in allowing games to go ahead.
There are currently no positive tests for the virus in rugby league, he said.
"At the moment it's everyone's prerogative to choose what they want to do but nevertheless the games are on," Rimmer told BBC Radio 5 live.
"We've spoken with government regularly, probably more than once a day, over the last couple of weeks and have ensured we've circulated all the directives from the government to the different clubs so they can take measures which minimise the possibility of contagion.
"But until anything changes, we'll be going forward."
Toronto players to self-isolate
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, four Toronto Wolfpack players are self-isolating after showing "mild symptoms".
Super League clubs to meet with RFL
Olympic qualifiers behind closed doors
Dan Roan
BBC Sports editor
The Olympic boxing qualifying event in London will be moved behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision by IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) was annnounced an hour after the head of European boxing told BBC Sport he was "very concerned" the event was taking place at the Copper Box Arena.
The event began on Saturday and runs until 24 March.
The BTF made the decision due to "concerns for public, athlete and volunteer welfare".
The ruling will come into immediate effect today.
First a recap of some of the most recent developments...
We're here to bring you the latest coronavirus updates from around the world of sport.