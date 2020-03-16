Coronavirus - latest updates in sport

Super League clubs will meet with the Rugby Football League on Monday to discuss how the sport responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

While much of the weekend's elite sport in Britain was postponed, Super League and Challenge Cup fixtures were played.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said they had "adhered to the guidelines" set out by government in allowing games to go ahead.

There are currently no positive tests for the virus in rugby league, he said.

"At the moment it's everyone's prerogative to choose what they want to do but nevertheless the games are on," Rimmer told BBC Radio 5 live.

"We've spoken with government regularly, probably more than once a day, over the last couple of weeks and have ensured we've circulated all the directives from the government to the different clubs so they can take measures which minimise the possibility of contagion.

"But until anything changes, we'll be going forward."