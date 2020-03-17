Football awaits Euro decision - latest

The first of today's meetings crucial meetings, between UEFA, the European Clubs' Association, European Leagues and world players' union FIFPro is due to get under way shortly.
This will be followed by a meeting of all 55 UEFA members, including the Football Association, and then the organisation's executive committee, who are responsible for making all the decisions.
They will be the ones who decide whether Euro 2020 will be moved.
IOC kick off discussions
The IOC have today kicked off a round of internal briefings and discussions with federations and national Olympic Committees to assess the impact of the coronavirus on the Tokyo Games.
No decision is expected from the IOC this week, with tens of billions of dollars already invested in the infrastructure and venues by Japan, the IOC and global and domestic sponsors and broadcast rights holders.
"There will be a series of conference calls over the coming days to discuss the issues," a source with the Olympic movement told Reuters.
"The IOC will be informing federations and NOCs about the situation and discuss with them issues linked to the Games and the qualification process as well. There are problems there."
Man Utd told not to report to training
Manchester United have
told their players not to report for training following the updated coronavirus
advice.
United had been training
since their Europa League last-16 victory behind closed doors at LASK last
Thursday.
However, the club have
now told their squad to stay away from Carrington, although the situation is
under constant review.
United's next game is
due to be at Brighton in the Premier League on 4 April, although that match
seems highly unlikely to go ahead, with the Premier League clubs due to meet to
discuss the situation on Thursday.
Uefa meeting: Everything you need to know
European football's powerbrokers will meet by video conference today to discuss how to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis that has caused the game to grind to a halt.
BBC Sport has been told "nothing is off the table" as attempts are found to deal with the biggest issue facing football in modern times.
Here's a breakdown of what is happening, what will be discussed, the reasons why and what is likely to happen in regards to Euro 2020.
The Pakistan Super League has been postponed because of Coronavirus concerns.
Coronavirus concerns.
The schedule had already been changed with semi-finals
planned for today & final tomorrow.
But the PCB have now announced the climax to the tournament will now be rescheduled.
will now be rescheduled.
Today's Uefa meeting
Uefa has invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by video conference today to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.
Government advises against mass gatherings
Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised against mass gatherings in the UK amid the coronavirus outbreak - effectively cancelling all remaining sporting events.
Johnson said that from today, mass gatherings requiring emergency workers are something "we are now moving emphatically away from".
He added that social venues, including pubs, should be avoided.
But he reiterated that transmission risks at mass gatherings remain low.
Good morning!
There has been more developments in sport overnight as the spread of coronavirus continues.
Uefa will meet this afternoon to discuss the next steps in European football - most importantly, whether Euro 2020 will be postponed and the knock-on effects of that.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will also meet via teleconference to discuss the latest developments and the impact on the 2020 Tokyo Games.
I'll also keep you up to date with what sport is still going ahead and what has been cancelled throughout the day.
Grand National cancelled
Yesterday, The Grand National, due to take place on 4 April, was cancelled.
The Jockey Club said "it is no longer appropriate to stage the event" after the UK government advised against mass gatherings.
It said that running the race behind closed doors at Aintree was "no longer a viable consideration".
"Public health must come first," said Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward of The Jockey Club.
