Coronavirus and sport: Latest updates and reaction

World Athletics president Lord Coe says the decision to postpone the Olympics has saved the athletes from mental turmoil.

"We didn’t want to have the athletes in a position where they were countering government advice, maybe even breaking the law," he told Talksport.

"We just wanted to take them out of that mental turmoil as quickly as we possibly could.

"We’re no different from everyone else out there but I think we just concluded that sport, on this occasion, had to take a back seat."