Coronavirus and sport: Latest updates and reaction

World Athletics president Lord Coe says the decision to postpone the Olympics has saved the athletes from mental turmoil.
"We didn’t want to have the athletes in a position where they were countering government advice, maybe even breaking the law," he told Talksport.
"We just wanted to take them out of that mental turmoil as quickly as we possibly could.
"We’re no different from everyone else out there but I think we just concluded that sport, on this occasion, had to take a back seat."
July 2021 planned for Olympics - reports
Reports in the Japanese media today suggest the Tokyo Olympics organisers are eyeing next July as a start date for the postponed Games.
Tokyo 2020 was scheduled to open on 24 July this year, with the Paralympics due to have started on 25 August, but was postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic - a decision unprecedented in peacetime.
Given the ongoing pandemic and need for preparation time, the most likely plan would be for the Games to begin on 23 July 2021, public broadcaster NHK said, citing sources within the organising panel.
BBC Radio 5 Live
You can catch up with how the leading names in sport are coping with the coronavirus lockdown in a 5 live Sport Special as Mark Chapman speaks to Sir Alastair Cook, Frankie Dettori, Daley Thompson, Josh Warrington, Tommy Fleetwood, Dan Biggar and Robert Elstone.
Hello and thank you for joining us, we hope you are all staying safe and well this weekend.We'll again be bringing you updates on how the coronavirus is impacting the world of sport.As we all work to adapt to the situation, we will also hope to share some of the more upbeat stories.
Son shines in Five Things To Do Today
The latest BBC Sport's Five Things To Do Today is available for you now, featuring Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's Match of the Day Mix playlist, which includes Spongebob Squarepants.
Read here.
Listen in here.
Welcome
