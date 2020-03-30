Coronavirus and sport - latest updates

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting on Monday.
The club is beginning live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.
"It's a bit strange for all of us, but I've got my head around it," Winks told the club's website.
"We've all been given a schedule, but it's flexible, we can do it in our own time."So, for instance, I might have a lie in one day, but then I'll work later. The important thing is to get it done."
On Sunday, the club said it gave Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min permission to return to their home countries.
Son flew to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.
Is Italian football season over?
The President of the Italian Footballers' Association said it is time to consider the possibility that the season is over due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Damiano Tommasi, a former Roma midfielder, believes it is time to face the fact that the season may end here.
He responded to comments from Italy's Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora suggesting that he will on Monday propose a further extension to the suspension of all sport in the country.
"On Monday we have one more element on the table than in the past few weeks," Tommasi said.
"Because after the words of Minister Spadafora, the concern that the championships will end here is there."
Spurs to begin live video training sessions
