Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

Could rugby players in England be furloughed because of the coronavirus outbreak?

England scrum-half Danny Care discussed the possibility with Chris Ashton, Ugo Monye and Chris Jones on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly.

"£2500, being open and honest for me wouldn't cover my mortgage," he said.

"We earn good money and you base life decisions on that. For rugby players specifically being furloughed would be a massive knock... they might even have to look for a different job."

