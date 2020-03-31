Coronavirus and sport - Tuesday's latest updates

Nicole Sapstead, chief executive of the national agency, said it would be "naive" for athletes and coaches to think they would leave no trace of their activity.
Ukad announced it had significantly scaled back its programme of testing during the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 33,000 lives.
Some countries, including Russia and Canada, have stopped testing completely.
USA Rugby files for bankruptcy
USA Rugby has filed for bankruptcy because of "financial challenges accelerated by the impact of Covid-19".
World Rugby will supply a financial support package to help the organisation reorganise its governance and the men's and women's senior national teams will continue to compete when rugby returns after the pandemic.
“This is the most challenging period this organization has faced and all resolves were never taken lightly in coming to this determination,” said USA Rugby chair Barbara O’Brien.
“While the current climate is of course much larger than rugby, we remain focused with stakeholders and supporters in the continued effort toward a balanced rugby community where the game can truly grow.”
Olympics 'the light at the end of the tunnel' - Bach
"I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge," he said.
"Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel."
The countdown clocks have already been reset in Japan...
Dasaolu aiming for Tokyo after injury comeback
The delay has given British sprinter James Dasaolu an extra year in his bid to return as a contender on the international stage.
Mike Henson spoke to the 32-year-old and found out how personal training and public generosity are fuelling him.
Could rugby players be furloughed?
Could rugby players in England be furloughed because of the coronavirus outbreak?
England scrum-half Danny Care discussed the possibility with Chris Ashton, Ugo Monye and Chris Jones on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly.
"£2500, being open and honest for me wouldn't cover my mortgage," he said.
"We earn good money and you base life decisions on that. For rugby players specifically being furloughed would be a massive knock... they might even have to look for a different job."
Listen to the full podcast here.
Doping athletes not off radar despite reduced drug testing
Laura Scott
BBC Sport News Correspondent
Read all about it here.
'Nice to have a definite date' for Olympics
Athletes have been responding to Monday's announcement that the Tokyo Olympic Games will now start on 23 July 2021, a year later than scheduled.
Olympic silver medallist Victoria Thornley is grateful for the quick decision-making of the organisers.
"I thought it would have taken a few more weeks so it's really nice to have the definite date," said Thornley.
"There's a bit more certainty in our scheduling and planning going forward and we know what we're aiming for now."
