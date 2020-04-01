Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's latest updates

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has put the shirt he wore in last summer's World Cup final victory up for auction to raise money to fight coronavirus.
He has put the shirt on eBay to support two specialist heart and lung centres dealing with the coronavirus response.
Bidding is open for the next seven days but it’s already at over £65,000.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Too early' for Italian football decision
Roma’s chief operating officer says it’s “too early” for Italian clubs to be talking about whether the season should be cancelled and he believes there’s been too much speculation about it.
This week the owners of Fiorentina and Torino said in separate interviews that they think the 2019/2020 Serie A campaign was unlikely to finish due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Francesco Calvo told BBC World Service: “We have to analyse how the situation is going in Italy and all over Europe before taking decisions. I believe real decisions will not be taken before mid-April for sure.”
Good morning
Thank you for joining us.
Throughout the day we will be bringing you updates on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world of sport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Buttler's World Cup shirt auction
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has put the shirt he wore in last summer's World Cup final victory up for auction to raise money to fight coronavirus.
He has put the shirt on eBay to support two specialist heart and lung centres dealing with the coronavirus response.
Bidding is open for the next seven days but it’s already at over £65,000.
'Too early' for Italian football decision
Roma’s chief operating officer says it’s “too early” for Italian clubs to be talking about whether the season should be cancelled and he believes there’s been too much speculation about it.
This week the owners of Fiorentina and Torino said in separate interviews that they think the 2019/2020 Serie A campaign was unlikely to finish due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Francesco Calvo told BBC World Service: “We have to analyse how the situation is going in Italy and all over Europe before taking decisions. I believe real decisions will not be taken before mid-April for sure.”
Good morning
Thank you for joining us.
Throughout the day we will be bringing you updates on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world of sport.