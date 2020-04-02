Coronavirus and sport - Thursday's latest updates

The Jockey Club will donate 10,000 tickets to the NHS and social care sector in Merseyside for the first day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse.

The day, which is due to take place on Thursday, 8 April 2021, will also be re-named Liverpool’s NHS Day in honour of the dedicated NHS staff and volunteers across Merseyside who are working tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients.

In recognition of the hard work and commitment of carers who are providing support for vulnerable people in the community through this crisis, The Jockey Club will ensure professional carers from the social care sector will also benefit from the initiative.