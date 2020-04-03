Coronavirus and sport - Friday's latest updates

More on the joint letter from Uefa and the European Clubs' Association and the European Leagues urging domestic bodies not to abandon their competitions.

The letter was send to all 55 UEFA associations, who met earlier this week when this season’s Champions League and Europa League and the qualifying rounds for next season’s competition were put on hold.

“Any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified,” said the letter.

Premier League clubs who are not part of the ECA will be updated on the advice when they meet this morning.

France is the first major league to suffer a financial headache as their host broadcasters, Canal+ and beIN Sports, has already informed them they are withholding a payment due to be made on 5 April.