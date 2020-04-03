Coronavirus and sport - Friday's latest updates

More on the joint letter from Uefa and the European Clubs' Association and the European Leagues urging domestic bodies not to abandon their competitions.
'Dont abandon competitions' - Uefa
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
European governing body Uefa has written a joint letter with
the European Clubs’ Association and the European Leagues urging domestic bodies
not to abandon their competitions.
The group has been working together to try and find a way
round the coronavirus crisis.
With the exception of Belarus, the game in Europe is frozen,
with billions of pounds at risk in lost revenue if competitions, including the
Champions League and Premier League, are not finished.
The Belgian League decided yesterday to end its season
rather than playing its final league game and the subsequent play-off series.
Premier League meeting
As we reported yesterday, the restart date for the Premier League will be pushed back later today.
All 20 Premier League clubs will meet via video and it is accepted by all that there is no hope of professional games being played immediately after the current 30 April deadline
