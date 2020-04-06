Coronavirus and sport - Monday's latest updates

Kubrat Pulev has pledged half of his purse - an estimated £2m - from his world heavyweight title fight against Britain's Anthony Joshua to help the battle against coronavirus.
The fight - scheduled for 20 June at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -was postponed because of the pandemic.
Pulev, 38, is expected to earn around $5m (£4.07m) from the fight.
He said: "I will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to deal with this devilish virus."
Premier League clubs should 'think carefully'
Amidst the ongoing row over how Premier League clubs should be reacting to the issues raised by coronavirus, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said clubs, players owners should be "thinking very carefully" about their next move.
Five clubs have chosen to furlough non-playing staff, while the Professional Footballers' Association says proposals for a 30% pay cut for Premier League players would be "detrimental to our NHS".
Writing in the Telegraph, Dowden said: "Leaving the public purse to pick up the cost of furloughing low paid workers, whilst players earn millions and billionaire owners go untouched is something I know the public will rightly take a very dim view of.
"At a time of national crisis, our national sport must play its part. I expect to see the football authorities judge the mood of the country and come together with an agreement urgently."
