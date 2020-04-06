Coronavirus and sport - Monday's latest updates

Kubrat Pulev has pledged half of his purse - an estimated £2m - from his world heavyweight title fight against Britain's Anthony Joshua to help the battle against coronavirus.

The fight - scheduled for 20 June at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -was postponed because of the pandemic.

Pulev, 38, is expected to earn around $5m (£4.07m) from the fight.

He said: "I will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to deal with this devilish virus."