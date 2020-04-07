Live

Coronavirus and sport - latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. New dates for table tennis World Championships

    The International Table Tennis Federation has announced new provisional dates for the World Championships, which were originally due to take place in South Korea in March.

    The tournament was shifted to June because of the coronavirus outbreak, but the ITTF now plans to run the event between 27 September and 4 October.

  2. Liverpool reverse furlough decision & apologise

    Football

    In case you missed it last night, Premier League leaders Liverpool apologised and reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave.

    On Saturday, the club said they were going to apply to the government's taxpayer-funded job retention scheme, sparking a fierce backlash.

    But in a letter to their fans, chief executive Peter Moore said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that."

    He added that the Reds have "opted to find alternative means" to pay staff.

    You can read more on that story here.

  3. Five things to do today

    BBC Sport are bringing you five things to do each day.

    Something to read, to watch, to try, to listen to and a quiz to take.

    For your daily offering, head here.

  4. Hello

    Good morning. Hope you're all keeping safe.

    We'll be providing you with rolling updates of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting sport today in this live page all day.

    For the main coronavirus news live page, head here.

    Go well.

