Coronavirus and sport - Wednesday's updates

The summer transfer window will be moved and contracts ending on 30 June will be extended for a short period under proposals agreed by all football's major stakeholders, world governing body Fifa has confirmed.
It is now accepted by all parties that the initial hope of completing the 2019-20 season by 30 June will not happen.
After agreement was reached with major stakeholders about the way forward, new proposals have been approved by Fifa's Bureau of Council.
With many player contracts scheduled to expire at the end of June, it has been agreed those deals will automatically extend until whenever the season eventually ends - with new deals beginning before the 2020-21 season starts.
Gossip: Big names want Soumare
So as per our last entry, Simon says transfer windows could be moved a little due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That means we can at least all look forward to the drama of a few signings.
So who may be moving? That's easy. Our gossip column has it nailed down today and it looks like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle all want Boubakary Soumare from Lille.
Contract extensions...
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Dark times for football
Let's start with football.
Yesterday we saw some tough words from the bosses of the Premier League and Football Association.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters warned of "further losses" if the situation "deepens and extends" beyond this season. He said around £1bn could be lost.
Meanwhile Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said: "Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection."
