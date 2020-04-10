Coronavirus and sport - Friday's latest updates

Speaking to the Today Programme's Garry Richardson, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has talked about the potential of the Six Nations being played home and away.

England's rugby union players currently have two games arranged against Japan in July and then four fixtures in November.

Sweeney said: "What's under threat would be the July tours, obviously, because they're sooner. So we're looking at various different ways that maybe we could possibly combine those in some shape or form. But it's their preference to come north and place us in the autumn. We'd like to have them here.

"If we weren't able to travel to each other, and we'd want to do something to fill our gap. So we're looking at a range of different contingencies," he added.

"We're looking at a range of different contingencies. But an obvious one that you've touched on there is - do you stage a Six Nations in the autumn but link it into the Six Nations the next year, and you have a home and away series?"